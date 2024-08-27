Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 20, 2025

Rally to support WWAMI to be held in Boise

Rally to support WWAMI to be held in Boise

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

BOISE — More than 1,600 Idahoans signed a letter asking the Idaho Legislature to oppose a bill that would discontinue the WWAMI program, according to the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The Boise-based organization also announced a rally will be held at the Idaho Capitol 11 p.m. PST on Friday to advocate for WWAMI.

According to a news release from the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians, the signatures include residents and faculty in Idaho WWAMI programs, current and former WWAMI students and physicians.

They oppose HB 176, which would withdraw Idaho from a 50-year partnership with the University of Washington and three other Western states for medical education, and move to a new partner in Utah.

University of Idaho and the University of Utah have already signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the program.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 20
A doggone good story
Local NewsFeb. 20
Colfax FFA team to vie for national title
Local NewsFeb. 20
Medicaid bill moves to Senate
Local NewsFeb. 20
Moscow mayor says he won’r run for reelection
Related
Court date moved for man charged with murder
Local NewsFeb. 20
Court date moved for man charged with murder
Furball features Moscow region’s adoptable pets
Local NewsFeb. 20
Furball features Moscow region’s adoptable pets
LCSC’s Education Talent Search program coming to Lapwai
Local NewsFeb. 20
LCSC’s Education Talent Search program coming to Lapwai
Drag show, ‘sexual exhibition’ bill heads to House floor
Local NewsFeb. 20
Drag show, ‘sexual exhibition’ bill heads to House floor
SnoDrifters planning snowmobile ride Saturday starting at Kruze Meadows
Local NewsFeb. 20
SnoDrifters planning snowmobile ride Saturday starting at Kruze Meadows
County hears from fish and wildlife officials
Local NewsFeb. 20
County hears from fish and wildlife officials
Bill to use firing squad as state’s primary execution method advances
Local NewsFeb. 20
Bill to use firing squad as state’s primary execution method advances
Transit chief: Insurance was the problem
Local NewsFeb. 20
Transit chief: Insurance was the problem
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy