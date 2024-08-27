Rally to support WWAMI to be held in Boise

The Boise-based organization also announced a rally will be held at the Idaho Capitol 11 p.m. PST on Friday to advocate for WWAMI.

According to a news release from the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians, the signatures include residents and faculty in Idaho WWAMI programs, current and former WWAMI students and physicians.

They oppose HB 176, which would withdraw Idaho from a 50-year partnership with the University of Washington and three other Western states for medical education, and move to a new partner in Utah.

University of Idaho and the University of Utah have already signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the program.