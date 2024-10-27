Read the room when in public with bonus daughter

Q. My bonus daughter and I get along very well and many people who meet us just assume I am her mother. I believe I should always support her mother, so I am quick to correct the assumption. Even though she has never said anything, I can tell by my bonus daughter’s expression that she is disappointed by my clarification. Is it necessary to always clarify the truth? What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. Some people just assume when they see an adult with a child that they are parent and child, particularly if the adult and child have a good rapport.

When my own bonus daughter was very young, we were often mistaken for mother and daughter. I also went out of my way to clarify that I was her bonus mom, not her biological mother. And she was also disappointed at times, not because she liked me best, but because in her young mind she approached it like a game, our little secret just for that outing.

As she got older, it became more obvious that I was not her mom. She was much taller than me, of a different build and eye color. But today when biracial pairings and adoption are commonplace, if you rely on physical appearance to be the determiner, you may end up with your foot in your mouth.

I had my last child at almost 40, and while in line at Safeway, someone asked me if the baby in my arms was my grandchild. I can tell you I was not happy. But I did not want to embarrass the person making the comment. They were merely trying to engage me while standing in a long line together. If I had said something smart to put them in their place, it would have been 10 more minutes of us both being very uncomfortable.

Good Ex-etiquette For Parents Rule No. 7, “Use empathy when problem solving,” asks you to put yourself in the other person’s shoes when formulating a suggestion or response.