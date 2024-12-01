Sections
The ScoopDecember 1, 2024

Reconsidering how best to deal with those feral cat colonies

Commentary by Charlie Powell
Charlie Powell mug.

Feral cats plague every community at some time.

There are at least three ways to look at the feral cat problem in most communities: Leave them alone; kill them all; or trap, neuter, and adopt/return them to where they were captured.

Feral cats are ownerless cats left to or placed to fend for themselves. Some are born in our urban space, too. Assume that we have a feral cat colony somewhere in the community that needs to be dealt with.

One approach is to do nothing. For some, that’s fine because they don’t see the cat colony becoming a real issue for native birds and small mammals, even though it is. Feral cats live typically 2 to 2½ years, and they die from disease and being preyed upon. Most feral cat colonies end up stabilizing with some given number. Young born during the year will typically strike out on their own and perhaps start another colony.

The second approach is to round up all the cats for humane euthanasia. Proponents of this typically don’t care much about the cats; they just want them gone. Because research shows clearly that feral cats consume enormous amounts of wild birds and small mammals, many of which are endangered, this is acceptable to some but horrific to most.

Assuming one captures all the cats and the plan works fine for now, someone will dump out unwanted kittens or cats again. A colony will reestablish itself, more unwanted cats will be born and the problem will be back. That includes the problem of wildlife impacts by this nonnative species.

The problem with this approach is not too many people want to round up cats and kittens even if it is to have them humanely euthanized.

The next plan is to round up ownerless cats and kittens and try to find homes for them. This approach is futile, apart from a few individuals. This approach finds far fewer felines adopted than there are in a feral colony.

Another popular approach is called “TNR,” which is short for trap, neuter and return. What this means is animals in feral cat colonies are trapped, undergo sterilization surgery and are then returned to where they were picked up. The theory here is that the colony population will stabilize and help hold off any additional cats from entering that particular colony of cats.

Some research says this approach works, and there is research that contradicts that as well. Sometimes TNR is combined with an adoption program and they may place a few cats. But regardless of any approach used to trap cats, it is almost impossible to trap them all and wildlife is still impacted.

I used to be a proponent of euthanizing them but I’ve changed my mind. The reason has little to do with science or biology when it comes to feral cats. It has more to do with human behavior.

Leaving colonies alone comes under extraordinary criticism by the friends of wildlife and rightfully so. The level of destruction by feral cats is extraordinary.

The second approach is typically very undesirable to most people and human behavior prevents it from being used, although, to many members of the pro-wildlife community, repeated extirpation is the only method that should be used.

The last approach — TNR with or without possible adoption — is the most acceptable to the most people. My view is a plan that is carried out versus plans that are not acted upon always has a chance of doing some benefit.

In this case, the practicality of TNR is more acceptable than hoping communities become more terminal in dealing with feral cats.

Powell, of Pullman, retired as public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in Pullman. This column reflects his thoughts and no longer represents WSU. He may be contacted at charliepowell74@gmail.com.

