March 1, 2025

Retired Lewiston educator recognized by council for languages

Retired educator Dennis Ohrtman, of Lewiston, was recently awarded for outstanding contributions to the teach of world languages in the Pacific Northwest.

The award was given by the Pacific Northwest Council for Languages, which encompasses Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

The award recognizes a person “who has made an outstanding contribution to the teaching and learning of world languages in the Pacific Northwest over an extended period of time.”

Ohrtman taught Spanish classes for decades and occasionally filled in as a French and Latin teacher. He also taught English to Ecuadorian students who spoke Spanish.

He has been involved with the Pacific Northwest Council for Languages for more than 50 years, serving as a board member for more than a decade and a conference chairperson twice.

Ohrtman will be honored at the organization’s awards ceremony April 25 at Anchorage, Alaska.

