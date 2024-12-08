Sanitizing best practices for clean cutting boards

I am often asked which cutting board is safest to use and how to choose one for purchase when so many options and materials are available. Each material has its advantages and disadvantages, which can further complicate the decision.

Cutting boards are generally separated into two broad categories: porous and nonporous. Here is a breakdown of the pros and cons for each, and how to ensure they are kept clean and don’t become a food safety hazard in your kitchen.

Porous cutting boards are generally made from wood or bamboo. They are a popular choice because they are natural products and cause less dulling of knife blades over time. However, since they are porous, there is a risk that they could harbor pathogens if not cleaned and properly sanitized after use. Additionally, they may retain moisture and food particles, allowing for pathogen growth. Bamboo cutting boards are less porous than wood cutting boards and generally absorb less moisture because of their hardness. Porous cutting boards can easily warp, especially if placed in the dishwasher, and can lose their smoothness and color if not cared for.

Nonporous cutting boards are made from materials such as glass, stone, ceramic or plastic. They are generally easy to care for and very durable. Since they are nonporous, they are less likely to retain moisture and food particles, allowing pathogens to grow. Glass, ceramic and stone cutting boards can quickly dull knife blades. Additionally, inadvertent chipping of these surfaces may cause fragments to get into food, which could result in lacerations, broken teeth or other injuries. Care should be taken to ensure glass, ceramic and stone cutting boards are in good condition before use and should be discarded if they are damaged.

Plastic cutting boards dull knife blades more slowly than glass, stone or ceramic boards and are unlikely to chip, reducing the risk of physical hazards in food. They are relatively inexpensive and easy to care for. Although plastic boards can also warp, they can generally be washed in the dishwasher. Some consumers are concerned about microplastics in their food and may be dissuaded from using plastic boards. However, current scientific evidence does not show that the level of microplastics in foods poses a risk to human health.

It is important to use cutting boards properly to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. It is recommended to use one cutting board for fresh produce and ready-to-eat foods, and a different one for raw meat, poultry and fish. Additionally, preparing ready-to-eat foods and produce before handling meat, poultry or fish is strongly recommended to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Never use the same cutting board to cut produce, ready-to-eat foods and meats unless it has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized between uses.