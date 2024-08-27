Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesOctober 10, 2024

Severe solar storm could stress U.S. power grids even more

MARCIA DUNN Associated Press
Flares of northern lights color the sky over the White Mountains just after midnight, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, as viewed from a mountaintop in Chatham, N.H. Lights on the summit of Mount Washington can be seen on the ridgeline at left. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Flares of northern lights color the sky over the White Mountains just after midnight, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, as viewed from a mountaintop in Chatham, N.H. Lights on the summit of Mount Washington can be seen on the ridgeline at left. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)AP Robert F. Bukaty
FILE - This photo provided by NASA, taken by the Solar Dynamics Observatory, shows a solar flare, the bright flash in the center of the image on Oct. 3, 2024. (Solar Dynamics Observatory/NASA via AP, File)
FILE - This photo provided by NASA, taken by the Solar Dynamics Observatory, shows a solar flare, the bright flash in the center of the image on Oct. 3, 2024. (Solar Dynamics Observatory/NASA via AP, File)AP Solar Dynamics Observatory

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A severe solar storm is headed to Earth that could stress power grids even more as the U.S. deals with major back-to-back hurricanes, space weather forecasters said Wednesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a severe geomagnetic storm watch for Thursday into Friday after an outburst from the sun was detected earlier this week. Such a storm could temporarily disrupt power and radio signals.

NOAA has notified operators of power plants and orbiting spacecraft to take precautions. It also alerted the Federal Emergency Management Agency about possible power disruptions, as the organization copes with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Helene and gears up for Hurricane Milton barreling across the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.

Forecasters do not expect the latest solar storm to surpass the one that slammed Earth in May, the strongest in more than two decades. But they won’t know for sure until it’s just 1 million miles away, where spacecraft can measure it.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Florida is far enough south to avoid any power disruptions from the solar surge unless it gets a lot bigger, said scientist Rob Steenburgh of NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

“That adds a little bit more to the comfort level,” Steenburgh said. “Why we’re here is to let them know so that they can prepare.”

Experts are more concerned about potential effects to the power grids in areas slammed by Hurricane Helene two weeks ago, said NOAA space weather forecaster Shawn Dahl.

The storm also may trigger northern lights as far south in the U.S. as the lower Midwest and Northern California, though exact locations and times are uncertain, according to NOAA. Skygazers are reminded to point their smartphones upward for photos; the devices often can capture auroras that human eyes cannot.

May’s solar storm produced dazzling auroras across the Northern Hemisphere and resulted in no major disruptions.

The sun is near the peak of its current 11-year cycle, sparking all the recent solar activity.

Advertisement
Related
StoriesOct. 10
Israeli offensive in Gaza kills dozens and threatens hospita...
StoriesOct. 10
Social Security’s cost of living increase will be around 2.5...
StoriesOct. 10
Trump offers prayers for people in hurricane’s path after la...
StoriesOct. 10
Trump-Putin ties back in spotlight after book describes call...
Related
6 migrants die near Guatemalan border after Mexican soldiers open fire
StoriesOct. 4
6 migrants die near Guatemalan border after Mexican soldiers open fire
Helene’s death toll tops 200
StoriesOct. 4
Helene’s death toll tops 200
Poll: Republicans more likely than Democrats to see Israel as U.S. ally
StoriesOct. 3
Poll: Republicans more likely than Democrats to see Israel as U.S. ally
Jimmy Carter celebrates 100th birthday
StoriesOct. 2
Jimmy Carter celebrates 100th birthday
Walz, Vance go in depth on policy in VP debate
StoriesOct. 2
Walz, Vance go in depth on policy in VP debate
A likely Russian artillery strike kills at least 6 at a Ukrainian market
StoriesOct. 2
A likely Russian artillery strike kills at least 6 at a Ukrainian market
Sheinbaum, the scientist, will head Mexico as first female president
StoriesOct. 2
Sheinbaum, the scientist, will head Mexico as first female president
Dockworkers may have advantage in strike against U.S. ports
StoriesOct. 2
Dockworkers may have advantage in strike against U.S. ports
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy