Sheinbaum, the scientist, will head Mexico as first female president

MEXICO CITY — Claudia Sheinbaum takes office Tuesday as Mexico’s first female president in the nation’s more than 200 years of independence.

The 62-year-old former Mexico City mayor and lifelong leftist campaigned on a promise of continuity, of protecting and expanding the signature initiatives of her mentor, former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In the four months between her election and inauguration she held that line, backing López Obrador on issues big and small. But Sheinbaum is a very different person; she likes data and doesn’t have López Obrador’s backslapping personal touch.

Mexico now waits to see if she will step out of his shadow.

Sheinbaum’s background is in science. She has a Ph.D. in energy engineering. Her brother is a physicist. In a 2023 interview with The Associated Press, Sheinbaum said, “I believe in science.”

Observers say that grounding showed itself in Sheinbaum’s actions as mayor during the COVID-19 pandemic, when her city of some 9 million people took a different approach from what López Obrador espoused at the national level.

She comes from an older, more solidly left tradition that predates López Obrador’s nationalistic, populist movement.

Colombia’s President, Gustavo Petro, dropped a bit of a bombshell before Sheinbaum’s inauguration, telling reporters she had been a sympathizer of Colombia’s leftist guerrilla group, M-19 — the group that Petro himself once belonged to — and that she helped out exiled rebel fighters when they passed through Mexico. “A lot of Mexicans came to help us, and among them was Claudia.”

While Sheinbaum’s office did not immediately respond to queries about Petro’s comments, the idea is not improbable: Sheinbaum comes from a far more traditionally ‘leftist’ background than López Obrador, and has herself said she belonged to a number of leftist youth groups during her university years, at a time when they would have supported rebel groups in Central America and South America.

Her parents were leading activists in Mexico’s 1968 student movement, which ended tragically in a government massacre of hundreds of student demonstrators in Mexico City’s Tlatelolco plaza just days before the Summer Olympics opened there that year.

Sheinbaum is also the first president with a Jewish background in the largely Catholic country.

What did her victory look like?

Sheinbaum led wire to wire and won convincingly in June with almost 60% of the vote, about double the number of her nearest competitor, Xóchitl Gálvez.

As López Obrador’s chosen successor, she enjoyed the boost of the high popularity he maintained throughout his six years in office.