The most wide-spread snowstorm so far this season is expected this week in the Inland Northwest, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane.

"Blizzard conditions" are predicted in Washington's Cascade Mountains starting Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, according to an NWS forecast. Snow accumulation of 8 to 16 inches and wind gusts of 40-50 mph are possible, and travelers using Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass are advised to take caution.