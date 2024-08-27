Sections
StoriesNovember 15, 2024

Sports log

On this day ...

November 15, 2011 — Mike Krzyzewski became NCAA Division I’s all-time winningest men’s basketball coach when No. 6 Duke beat Michigan State 74-69 in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Blue Devils gave “Coach K” his 903rd win, breaking the tie with Bob Knight, Krzyzewski’s college coach at Army and his mentor throughout his professional career.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LC State vs. Carroll at Butte, Mont., 4 p.m.

Washington State vs. Iowa in Quad City Hoops Showdown at Moline, Ill., 5:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Carroll at LC State, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Idaho, Washington State at NCAA West Regional

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Idaho at Eastern Washington, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Logos vs. Kendrick, Idaho 2A state tournament, semifinal game, Bengal Field, Lewiston, 6 p.m.

Odessa at Pomeroy in Washington 1B state tournament, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Pullman vs. Washington High School, Washington 2A state tournament,Yakima, 10:45 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

McCall-Donnelly at Lewiston, 7 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Washington State vs. Iowa in Quad City Hoops Showdown at Moline, Ill., 5:30 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450), KHTR-FM (104.3)

Women’s college basketball — Carroll at LC State, 5:30 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s college basketball — Virginia vs. Villanova, Baltimore, 2 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; TCU at Michigan, 3 p.m., FS1; SMU at Butler, 4 p.m., FS2; Alabama at Purdue, 4 p.m., PEACOCK; Virginia Tech vs. Penn St., Baltimore, 4:30 p.m., PEACOCK; Marquette at Maryland, 5 p.m., FS1; E. Illinois at Northwestern, 5 p.m., FS1; Duquesne at DePaul, 6 p.m., FS2; Arizona at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., PEACOCK; UMasss Lowell at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Women’s college basketball — UConn vs. North Carolina, Greensboro, N.C., 3 p.m., ESPN2

College football — Wyoming at Colorado St., 5 p.m., CBSSN; North Texas at UTSA, 5 p.m., ESPN2; UCLA at Washington, 6 p.m., FOX; Houston at Arizona, 7:15 p.m., FS1

Golf — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla., 7 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, 10 a.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Fire Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 p.m., GOLF

Horse racing — The Bahrain International Trophy: From Newmarket July Course, Newmarket, United Kingdom, 8 a.m., FS2; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2

NBA — L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 4:40 p.m., ESPN; Memphis at Golden State, 7:05 p.m., ESPN

Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Denmark vs. Spain, Group D, Copenhagen, Denmark, 11:30 a.m., FS2

Tennis — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 2:30 a.m., TENNIS; ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 3 a.m., TENNIS; ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, 5 a.m., TENNIS; BJK Cup Finals: Britain v. Germany; ATP Finals Doubles. Singles Round Robin, 8 a.m., TENNIS; ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal, 3 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS

