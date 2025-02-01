Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
StoriesMarch 7, 2025

Sports log

On this day ...

March 7, 2016 — Steph Curry scored 41 points and became the first player in NBA history to make 300 3-pointers in a season, and the Golden State Warriors set another record by holding off the Orlando Magic 119-113 for their 45th straight home victory.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Seattle U at Washington State, 4:05 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Lewis-Clark State vs. William Woods (Mo.), Wesleyan Invitational, Arlington, Texas, 2 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Idaho, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Lewis-Clark State vs. LSU Shreveport, Wesleyan Invitational, Arlington, Texas, 10 a.m.

Portland State at Washington State, noon

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Idaho 5A state tournament — Lewiston vs. Columbia (Nampa), consolation bracket, at 11 a.m. Pacific

Idaho 3A state tournament, Capital High, Boise — Orofino vs. Soda Springs, consolation bracket, 1 p.m. Pacific

Idaho 2A state tournament, Vallivue High, Nampa — Kendrick vs. Grace, semifinal, 4 p.m. Pacific; Kamiah vs. Lakeside, semifinal, 6 p.m. Pacific

Idaho 1A state tournament, Caldwell High — Nezperce vs. Watersprings, consolation bracket, 4 p.m. Pacific

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Washington 2B state tournament, Spokane Arena — Colfax vs. Columbia (Burbank), semifinals, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Washington 1B state tournament, Spokane Arena — Garfield-Palouse vs. Waterville-Mansfield, semifinals, 5:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

High school boys basketball — Idaho 5A state tournament: Lewiston vs. Columbia (Nampa), consolation bracket, at 11 a.m. Pacific, KVTY-FM (105.1)

SPORTS ON TV

Women’s 3x3 basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Phantom vs. Laces, Medley, Fla., 4:15 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Lunar Owls vs. Rose, Medley, Fla., 5:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

Auto racing — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari., 5 p.m., FS1

Men’s college basketball — Dayton at VCU, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Purdue at Illinois, 5 p.m., FOX; South Florida at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPN2; UNLV at New Mexico, 7 p.m., CBSSN; Colorado St. at Boise St., 7 p.m., FS1

Women’s college basketball — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C., 8 a.m., ESPN2; Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Richmond, Quarterfinal, Henrico, Va., 8 a.m., PEACOCK; Southeastern Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C., 9 a.m., ESPN; Southeastern Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Kentucky, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C., 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Atlantic Coast Tournament: Cal vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C., 2 p.m., ESPN2; Atlantic 10 Tournament: Saint Louis vs. George Mason, Quarterfinal, Henrico, Va., 2 p.m. PEACOCK; Atlantic 10 Tournament: Dayton vs. Davidson, Quarterfinal, Henrico, Va., 4:30 p.m., PEACOCK

Men’s college hockey — Omaha at N. Dakota, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

Men’s college lacrosse — Lehigh at Navy, 2 p.m., CBSSN

Golf — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, 3 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Golf Course, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, 7 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The Blue Bay LPGA, Third Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan, China, 8 p.m., GOLF; LIV Golf Hong Kong: Second Round, Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong, 9 p.m., FS1; DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

MLB — Spring Training: Mariners vs. Dodgers, 5:40 p.m., ROOT

NBA — Memphis at Dallas, 4:40 p.m., ESPN; Phoenix at Denver, 7:05 p.m., ESPN

Tennis — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 11 a.m., TENNIS

Related
StoriesFeb. 1
Carl Alva Batterton, 1930-2025
StoriesJan. 19
Wilbur Eugene Sellman Jr.
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
Related
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps alive hopes of keeping his job on PGA Tour
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps alive hopes of keeping his job on PGA Tour
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy