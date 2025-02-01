Sports log

Washington 2B state tournament, Spokane Arena — Colfax vs. Columbia (Burbank), semifinals, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Washington 1B state tournament, Spokane Arena — Garfield-Palouse vs. Waterville-Mansfield, semifinals, 5:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

High school boys basketball — Idaho 5A state tournament: Lewiston vs. Columbia (Nampa), consolation bracket, at 11 a.m. Pacific, KVTY-FM (105.1)

SPORTS ON TV

Women’s 3x3 basketball — Unrivaled Basketball League: Phantom vs. Laces, Medley, Fla., 4:15 p.m., TNT/TRUTV; Unrivaled Basketball League: Lunar Owls vs. Rose, Medley, Fla., 5:30 p.m., TNT/TRUTV

Auto racing — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ari., 5 p.m., FS1

Men’s college basketball — Dayton at VCU, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Purdue at Illinois, 5 p.m., FOX; South Florida at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPN2; UNLV at New Mexico, 7 p.m., CBSSN; Colorado St. at Boise St., 7 p.m., FS1

Women’s college basketball — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C., 8 a.m., ESPN2; Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Richmond, Quarterfinal, Henrico, Va., 8 a.m., PEACOCK; Southeastern Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C., 9 a.m., ESPN; Southeastern Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Kentucky, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C., 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Atlantic Coast Tournament: Cal vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C., 2 p.m., ESPN2; Atlantic 10 Tournament: Saint Louis vs. George Mason, Quarterfinal, Henrico, Va., 2 p.m. PEACOCK; Atlantic 10 Tournament: Dayton vs. Davidson, Quarterfinal, Henrico, Va., 4:30 p.m., PEACOCK

Men’s college hockey — Omaha at N. Dakota, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

Men’s college lacrosse — Lehigh at Navy, 2 p.m., CBSSN

Golf — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, 3 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Golf Course, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, 7 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The Blue Bay LPGA, Third Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan, China, 8 p.m., GOLF; LIV Golf Hong Kong: Second Round, Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong, 9 p.m., FS1; DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

MLB — Spring Training: Mariners vs. Dodgers, 5:40 p.m., ROOT

NBA — Memphis at Dallas, 4:40 p.m., ESPN; Phoenix at Denver, 7:05 p.m., ESPN

Tennis — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 11 a.m., TENNIS