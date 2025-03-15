Steptoe Butte’s closure may spread into the maintenance planned for the park this year. The Washington State Parks Department will repave the road all the way to the top of the butte this summer.

Wells said this work is expected to begin in late May or early June, and last until the end of September. A previous announcement on the department’s website indicated bathrooms at the summit of the butte would be removed as part of the paving process.

Wells said officials hope to provide more information about the unexpected closure in the weeks ahead.