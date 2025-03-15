Sections
Steptoe Butte State Park closed by flooding, could be sidelined for majority of the year

COLFAX — Whitman County’s Steptoe Butte State Park Heritage Site could be closed for the majority of the year.

The landmark located north of Colfax is completely closed after the roads were washed out during February’s flood. Betsy Wells, Washington State Parks administrative assistant 2, said the park is closed until further notice while officials assess the damage.

Steptoe Butte’s closure may spread into the maintenance planned for the park this year. The Washington State Parks Department will repave the road all the way to the top of the butte this summer.

Wells said this work is expected to begin in late May or early June, and last until the end of September. A previous announcement on the department’s website indicated bathrooms at the summit of the butte would be removed as part of the paving process.

Wells said officials hope to provide more information about the unexpected closure in the weeks ahead.

