Storms, a face-plant and unforgettable moments with friends

It’s a beautiful summer day in the Swiss Alps and I am at such a high elevation that when I look across to the Matterhorn, it is difficult to pick it out from among the other peaks. I wish you could see it. An avid skier, I have only skied a few times in Europe. Yet each time was quite an adventure.

The first time was with my two daughters. We spent enough time in Zermatt, Switzerland, to have a day on the slopes. With rented equipment we climbed aboard a large aerial tram that took us to the top of the mountain. Though there were only a few runs served by a T-bar, it was glorious to be skiing on top of the world. A new adventure — I had never skied in summer on glaciers, and it was a beautiful day so we skied in shirtsleeves.

The day would have been perfect but I had the most uncomfortable boots ever made. The restaurant at the top was first-rate and the ladies’ room had the most unusual sinks. First, they automatically bathed our hands with nice warm water, and then bubbly soap showered them. Oddly enough, that was one of several memorable things that day.

My next time skiing was when I was teaching in Holešov, Czech Republic. The teachers at my school had arranged a bus trip to the resort at Semmering, Austria. I had purchased my skis in a nearby town, and not wanting another painful ski boot experience, I had brought my own boots from Idaho. The charter bus was to pick us up at 4 a.m. three blocks from my house. Carrying all my equipment I opened the door, and whoa, it was pitch black. I learned then the town turned off all streetlights in the middle of the night.

Trudging along in my clunky ski boots with my skies slung over my shoulder and traveler’s checks in my pocket, I managed to find my way to the bus. There awaited another surprise — our bus driver was the spitting image of Elvis Presley.

Semmering is a pass not too far from Vienna and is the location for annual professional ski races. It was an excellent ski area with many super runs. At the top was a nice restaurant basking in sunshine, where I enjoyed lasagna at lunchtime. It turned out to be a wonderful day on perfectly groomed slopes with several new friends.