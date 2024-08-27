Supreme Court seems open to upholding ghost gun regulations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Supreme Court seemed likely Tuesday to uphold a Biden administration regulation on ghost guns, the difficult-to-trace weapons found in increasing numbers at crime scenes.

In arguments that ranged from classic cars to Western omelets, key conservative justices seemed open to the government’s argument that kits allowing people to make nearly untraceable guns at home can be regulated like other firearms.

Two conservative justices, Chief John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett, previously joined with the three liberals to allow the rule to go into effect and seemed skeptical of the arguments that the Biden administration overstepped by trying to regulate gun parts rather than finished weapons.

Many of the justices’ questions focused on whether the kits were close enough to functioning weapons to be regulated as guns.

Justice Samuel Alito compared the components to food, suggesting eggs, peppers and ham aren’t necessarily a Western omelet so shouldn’t be treated like one.

Barrett, though, proposed gun kits are more like meal kits ordered online that contain everything needed to make a specific dinner, like turkey chili.

Roberts, for his part, seemed skeptical of the challengers’ position that the kits are mostly popular with hobbyists who enjoy making their own weapons, like auto enthusiasts might rebuild a car on the weekend.

Many ghost gun kits require only the drilling of a few holes and removal of plastic tabs.

“My understanding is that it’s not terribly difficult for someone to do this,” he said. “Drilling a hole or two, I would think, doesn’t give the same sort of reward that you get from working on your car on the weekend.”