Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
WireOctober 9, 2024

Supreme Court seems open to upholding ghost gun regulations

LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press
The Supreme Court is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)AP Mariam Zuhaib
Mountain States Legal Foundation, Director of the Center to Keep and Bear Arms, Mike McCoy, speaks with reporters after a hearing at the U.S. Supreme Court, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Mountain States Legal Foundation, Director of the Center to Keep and Bear Arms, Mike McCoy, speaks with reporters after a hearing at the U.S. Supreme Court, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)AP Mariam Zuhaib
Denise Wieck and her son Guy Boyd, who was shot in the eye with a ghost gun, pose in Ypsilanti, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Denise Wieck and her son Guy Boyd, who was shot in the eye with a ghost gun, pose in Ypsilanti, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)AP Paul Sancya
Mountain States Legal Foundation, Director of the Center to Keep and Bear Arms, Mike McCoy, speaks with reporters after a hearing at the U.S. Supreme Court, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Mountain States Legal Foundation, Director of the Center to Keep and Bear Arms, Mike McCoy, speaks with reporters after a hearing at the U.S. Supreme Court, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)AP Mariam Zuhaib
The Supreme Court is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)AP Mariam Zuhaib
FILE — Ghost guns are displayed at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department, in San Francisco, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
FILE — Ghost guns are displayed at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department, in San Francisco, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)AP Haven Daley

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Supreme Court seemed likely Tuesday to uphold a Biden administration regulation on ghost guns, the difficult-to-trace weapons found in increasing numbers at crime scenes.

In arguments that ranged from classic cars to Western omelets, key conservative justices seemed open to the government’s argument that kits allowing people to make nearly untraceable guns at home can be regulated like other firearms.

Two conservative justices, Chief John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett, previously joined with the three liberals to allow the rule to go into effect and seemed skeptical of the arguments that the Biden administration overstepped by trying to regulate gun parts rather than finished weapons.

Many of the justices’ questions focused on whether the kits were close enough to functioning weapons to be regulated as guns.

Justice Samuel Alito compared the components to food, suggesting eggs, peppers and ham aren’t necessarily a Western omelet so shouldn’t be treated like one.

Barrett, though, proposed gun kits are more like meal kits ordered online that contain everything needed to make a specific dinner, like turkey chili.

Roberts, for his part, seemed skeptical of the challengers’ position that the kits are mostly popular with hobbyists who enjoy making their own weapons, like auto enthusiasts might rebuild a car on the weekend.

Many ghost gun kits require only the drilling of a few holes and removal of plastic tabs.

“My understanding is that it’s not terribly difficult for someone to do this,” he said. “Drilling a hole or two, I would think, doesn’t give the same sort of reward that you get from working on your car on the weekend.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

A ruling is expected in the coming months.

While guns are at the center of the case, Garland v. VanDerStok, the legal issues are about the power of federal agencies rather than Second Amendment rights. The case comes after the high court struck down another firearm regulation, a Trump-era ban on gun accessories known as bump stocks that enable rapid fire. In that case, the court found that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives wrongly categorized the accessories as machine guns.

The ghost gun regulation came after their numbers around the country soared, going from fewer than 4,000 recovered by law enforcement in 2018 to nearly 20,000 in 2021, according to Justice Department data. The number of ghost guns has since flattened out or declined in several major cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Baltimore, according to court documents.

Finalized at the direction of President Joe Biden, the rule requires companies to treat the kits like other firearms by adding serial numbers, running background checks and verifying that buyers are 21 or older.

Challengers to the rule argue that most people who commit crimes use traditional guns and that the kits can be hard to assemble.

“Congress, in the Gun Control Act, did not seek to pursue its purposes of controlling access to firearms to the nth degree,” said attorney Peter Patterson, representing manufacturers, gun rights groups and people who own firearms parts.

U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Texas agreed with the challengers and struck down the rule in 2023. The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals largely upheld his decision. The administration appealed to the Supreme Court, which allowed the rule to go into effect while the litigation played out.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh said he was concerned that businesses might accidently run afoul of the regulation. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar responded that the regulation is not aimed at unwitting sellers, an answer Kavanaugh called helpful.

Prelogar argued that regulation of weapons that can be “readily converted” to shoot is well within ATF’s authority, and law-abiding hobbyists can still buy the kits with the regulation place.

“Our nation has seen an explosion in crimes committed with ghost guns,” she said. “The evidence shows that these guns were being purchased and used in crime.”

Advertisement
Related
WireOct. 9
Israel sends more troops into Lebanon
WireOct. 9
TikTok designed to be addictive to kids, causes them harm, l...
WireOct. 8
Hurricane Milton is a Category 5
WireOct. 8
Analysis: National debt would surge under Trump
Related
Israel marks a year since Oct. 7 attack
WireOct. 8
Israel marks a year since Oct. 7 attack
Nobel Prize in medicine honors two scientists
WireOct. 8
Nobel Prize in medicine honors two scientists
Israeli airstrikes rock southern Beirut
WireOct. 5
Israeli airstrikes rock southern Beirut
U.S. adds 254,000 jobs, unemployment dips to 4.1%
WireOct. 5
U.S. adds 254,000 jobs, unemployment dips to 4.1%
Carolinas residents long for relief after Helene
WireOct. 5
Carolinas residents long for relief after Helene
Google’s search engine’s latest AI will answer questions about video, photos
WireOct. 4
Google’s search engine’s latest AI will answer questions about video, photos
Dockworkers suspend strike until Jan. 15 to negotiate new contract
WireOct. 4
Dockworkers suspend strike until Jan. 15 to negotiate new contract
In S. Korea, deepfake porn wrecks women’s lives, deepens gender conflict
WireOct. 4
In S. Korea, deepfake porn wrecks women’s lives, deepens gender conflict
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy