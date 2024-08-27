Q. Every time my ex and I don’t agree, he takes me back to court. This last time we were ordered to go to co-parenting counseling.

I really don’t see how that will help. We don’t trust each other, and we don’t agree on anything. I mean anything, from what time the kids should go to bed at each other’s homes to who can pick up the kids when we are not available. I want my boyfriend (who lives with us) to be able to pick them up from school and practices and my ex says, “Absolutely not.”

What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. There are a few reasons why a court orders parents to attend co-parenting counseling, but the one I see most is because they are expecting the court to make decisions for their children that they should be making.

The court can’t tell you what time the kids should go to bed. Nor, does the court want to tell you who should be picking up your children. The court wants you to raise your own kids, so if parents continue to ask the court to make parenting decisions, that’s when a judge will say enough is enough and order help.

There are quite a few indicators — I often call them red flags — in your question that alert me to why a judge might think you need help.

You don’t trust each other. Trust is an important component to good co-parenting, yet most co-parents don’t trust each other right after a breakup. Trust after a breakup is learned behavior. You will learn how to improve your trust in each other in co-parenting counseling.