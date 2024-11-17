PHOTOS: The not-so-secret lives of squirrels

A squirrel looks down from its perch on a tree branch Wednesday as its tail forms a fuzzy halo around its head at Pioneer Park in Lewiston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

A squirrel digs through mulch in search of food Thursday at the Lawson Gardens in Pullman. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

A squirrel sticks its tongue out while eating a snack Sunday near Swallows Park in Clarkston. Mary Stone/Lewiston Tribune

A squirrel hangs upside down to nibble on the underside of a branch Wednesday in Moscow. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

A squirrel munches away on seeds picked from the yellow foliage around it Wednesday in a tree above Clarkston's Chestnut Park. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

A squirrel sits atop a small branch in a tree Wednesday near Chestnut Beach in Clarkston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune