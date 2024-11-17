Sections
The ScoopNovember 17, 2024

PHOTOS: The not-so-secret lives of squirrels

These ubiquitous members of the rodent family, which seem busiest in the autumn, are pesky to some people but beloved by others who enjoy watching their antics year-round

A squirrel looks down from its perch on a tree branch Wednesday as its tail forms a fuzzy halo around its head at Pioneer Park in Lewiston.
A squirrel looks down from its perch on a tree branch Wednesday as its tail forms a fuzzy halo around its head at Pioneer Park in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A squirrel digs through mulch in search of food Thursday at the Lawson Gardens in Pullman.
A squirrel digs through mulch in search of food Thursday at the Lawson Gardens in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A squirrel sticks its tongue out while eating a snack Sunday near Swallows Park in Clarkston.
A squirrel sticks its tongue out while eating a snack Sunday near Swallows Park in Clarkston.Mary Stone/Lewiston Tribune
A squirrel hangs upside down to nibble on the underside of a branch Wednesday in Moscow.
A squirrel hangs upside down to nibble on the underside of a branch Wednesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A squirrel munches away on seeds picked from the yellow foliage around it Wednesday in a tree above Clarkston's Chestnut Park.
A squirrel munches away on seeds picked from the yellow foliage around it Wednesday in a tree above Clarkston's Chestnut Park.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A squirrel sits atop a small branch in a tree Wednesday near Chestnut Beach in Clarkston.
A squirrel sits atop a small branch in a tree Wednesday near Chestnut Beach in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A squirrel makes a leap toward the base of a tree Wednesday in Moscow.
A squirrel makes a leap toward the base of a tree Wednesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
