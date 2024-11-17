Sunday, November 17
43°F /
Lewiston
Latest
Local News
Election 2024
Northwest
Sports
Opinion
Obituaries
Newsletters
E-Edition
Submit
Sections
Latest
Agriculture
Arts & Entertainment
Business
Election 2024
Health
Local News
Northwest
Outdoors
Sports
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Religion
The Scoop
Wire
The Edge
Blast from the Past
Photos
Flashback
Golden Times
Tribune Poll Question
The Region
Announcements
Obituaries
Opinion
Stories
Special Editions
Classifieds
Jobs
Legal Notices
Make a Submission
Marketplace
Print Ads
Real Estate
The Trib
About Us
Advertise With Us
Archives
Beat the Experts
Contact Us
Download Our App
E-Edition
Facebook
Inland360
Instagram
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Newsletters
Prep Athlete of the Week
Trib Shop
Twitter
TikTok
The Scoop
November 17, 2024
PHOTOS: The not-so-secret lives of squirrels
These ubiquitous members of the rodent family, which seem busiest in the autumn, are pesky to some people but beloved by others who enjoy watching their antics year-round
A squirrel looks down from its perch on a tree branch Wednesday as its tail forms a fuzzy halo around its head at Pioneer Park in Lewiston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A squirrel digs through mulch in search of food Thursday at the Lawson Gardens in Pullman.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A squirrel sticks its tongue out while eating a snack Sunday near Swallows Park in Clarkston.
Mary Stone/Lewiston Tribune
A squirrel hangs upside down to nibble on the underside of a branch Wednesday in Moscow.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A squirrel munches away on seeds picked from the yellow foliage around it Wednesday in a tree above Clarkston's Chestnut Park.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A squirrel sits atop a small branch in a tree Wednesday near Chestnut Beach in Clarkston.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A squirrel makes a leap toward the base of a tree Wednesday in Moscow.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Daily headlines, straight to your inbox
Read it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
Sign Up
Related
The Scoop
Nov. 17
Top Ten
The Scoop
Nov. 17
Surprise! These come with flowers, too
The Scoop
Nov. 17
A goodbye tip of my garden hat for memories that bloom in my heart
The Scoop
Nov. 17
‘Yew’ are not wrong about what’s safe to eat in the forest
The Scoop
Nov. 10
Co-parenting advice isn’t applicable in cases of violence
The Scoop
Nov. 10
Tropical plants facing winter blues?
The Scoop
Nov. 10
PHOTOS: Decision 2024
The Scoop
Nov. 10
Constant requests for reviews rate one star
Daily headlines, straight to your inbox
Read it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
Sign Up
The Tribune
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Trib Shop
Read the Tribune
Download Our App
E-Edition
Latest News
Newsletters
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Socials
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
TikTok
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
Sitemap
Terms
Privacy