The season to be thankful

If we watch the images on television of family gathered around the table for the holidays, some will find them familiar and others will find them depressing. Losing elders who have always held these family events changes things. If one is fortunate, another family member will begin being the host and take over the duties of preparation. If no one does, it may begin a fracture in family connection.

I loved dinners at my mother’s table, with real china plates, crystal goblets and linen napkins.

After her home was sold, none of us have a house large or close enough to hold these events. So, we’ve resorted to smaller and more casual gatherings. Paper plates have replaced the dish washing, but the food tastes the same thanks to old recipe cards hand printed and treasured.

There may be fewer biological family members around the table, but more who aren’t. New friends may sit in for the absent. As the holiday approaches I think about how much I have for which to be grateful.

There are still family and friends who have shown me thoughtfulness this year. When I was unable to attend a writer’s meeting, the group came to me. Some brought food when I was injured, even though I thought it wasn’t necessary. I just didn’t realize how important these small things could be. It is the presence of a person that matters. Just knowing that someone cares enough to make the gesture has healing power.

I am so grateful that my eyes still work well enough to see the beauty in our world and the people around us. Sometimes we have to look beneath the surface to find that beauty, but it’s there if we take the time to scout it out. Our valley has had spectacular color this fall and the watercolor sunsets have been astounding. The two rivers that we are blessed to have teach us to keep moving, changing and creating new paths. Sitting on the banks and listening to the water rush by is such a pleasing soothing sound.