The season to be thankful

If we watch the images on television of family gathered around the table for the holidays, some will find them familiar and others will find them depressing. Losing elders who have always held these family events changes things. If one is fortunate, another family member will begin being the host and take over the duties of preparation. If no one does, it may begin a fracture in family connection.
I loved dinners at my mother’s table, with real china plates, crystal goblets and linen napkins.
After her home was sold, none of us have a house large or close enough to hold these events. So, we’ve resorted to smaller and more casual gatherings. Paper plates have replaced the dish washing, but the food tastes the same thanks to old recipe cards hand printed and treasured.
There may be fewer biological family members around the table, but more who aren’t. New friends may sit in for the absent. As the holiday approaches I think about how much I have for which to be grateful.
There are still family and friends who have shown me thoughtfulness this year. When I was unable to attend a writer’s meeting, the group came to me. Some brought food when I was injured, even though I thought it wasn’t necessary. I just didn’t realize how important these small things could be. It is the presence of a person that matters. Just knowing that someone cares enough to make the gesture has healing power.
I am so grateful that my eyes still work well enough to see the beauty in our world and the people around us. Sometimes we have to look beneath the surface to find that beauty, but it’s there if we take the time to scout it out. Our valley has had spectacular color this fall and the watercolor sunsets have been astounding. The two rivers that we are blessed to have teach us to keep moving, changing and creating new paths. Sitting on the banks and listening to the water rush by is such a pleasing soothing sound.
We live in a country where we are offered more freedom of self-determination than many others. The price for this has been and still is paid by our military. The flyover, national anthem and flag presentation at the Lewiston Roundup gave me hope that pride and patriotism in our country still exists. When things get tough, the country can come together, the people unite and challenges can be overcome.
Despite tough economic times, I see people in this area give to others in so many ways. It’s heartening to see groups online where one person expresses a need and another freely meets it at no charge. It is my belief that people do want to help others, but sometimes need direction. When I’ve asked for assistance with small tasks, I’ve been amazed at how many people are willing to come to my rescue. My neighbors watch out for one another which is so comforting and makes me feel safe.
Other holidays are ahead and will offer opportunity for each of us to give in some way. The Toys for Tots and Christmas Connection are both worthy of your consideration. Giving to someone I don’t even know brings me a certain satisfaction. I hope you take a minute to count your blessings at Thanksgiving, and to pass some along as the Christmas holiday approaches.
Let’s keep this valley full of holiday love. Invite another to your table, give the gift of thoughtfulness by raking leaves, cleaning sidewalks, picking up trash or any way you can contribute to keeping us united, strong and beautiful.
