There are many reasons why I have never gotten married

I know some of you stay up nights wondering, “Why didn’t Marla ever get married? She managed to become a mother, even if her kids came premanufactured. But she never became a married woman. What’s wrong with her?”

Well, trust me. My posse of therapists and I have discussed this thousands of times, without ever reaching a definitive conclusion.

The closest we’ve come is deciding that I’ve always been irresistibly attracted to guys who can’t make a commitment, guys who are really little boys inside, guys who bat for the other team and guys who live in Papua New Guinea. A guy who’s available and nice and actually likes me — even though I’m mean and bossy and chubby — is automatically undesirable. It’s like Groucho Marx once said: I wouldn’t want to belong to a club that would have me as a member.

I’ve changed these days, but it’s too late. I’m ancient and I have cancer and my unclad figure looks like a surgeon carved tic-tac-toe into it. Luckily, I have a lot of friends. And a dog. (Forget the cat. He’s a misogynist.)

Confused? Let me give you a example of my love life.

Back when dinosaurs roamed the earth, I ran a small theater company that had no money and no fame and leased a theater on the scariest part of Santa Monica Boulevard, in what writer Joan Didion would have called a “senseless killing neighborhood.”

Actors still wanted to perform there because they were, well, actors. Most actors would perform in a bus station toilet if they thought a studio head would see them.

One night, the show’s star was unavailable, so another actor came in and subbed for him. I’d always had a huge crush on the latter, who was tall and just handsome enough without being terrifying. He’d performed with us before, and he and I ended up having long talks alone in the theater after the shows that were surprisingly interesting, considering he was an actor.

I hadn’t seen him in years, but my heart still fluttered when he walked through the door. After the show, we started talking, and he asked me if I wanted to get a drink at a nearby bar. Um, yes. Yes, I did.

He opened the door of his car for me, like a gentleman, and I got in, and we drove to the nearby bar. It wasn’t far away, but we didn’t want to risk being shot by walking there.

I thought to myself, “I can’t believe I’m finally on a date with him, after all these years. This has good omens.”

In the bar, we talked and talked. It was the kind of date where you forget to breathe because you’re so engaged in each other. I was practically swooning.