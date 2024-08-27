This week’s movies

“BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE” (PG-13)
Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder return in this Tim Burton-directed sequel to the 1988 horror-comedy. Also stars Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux. — LEW
“THE CABIN IN THE WOODS” (R)
A group of kids go to a remote cabin where their fate is controlled by technicians as part of a worldwide conspiracy in which horror movie clichés are revealed to be part of an elaborate sacrifice ritual (2011). Part of Spooky Double Feature presented by Vandal Entertainment. Stars Kristen Connolly, Chris Gemsworth and Anna Hutchison. 3 p.m. Sunday; $5, students free. — KEN
“CHILDREN OF THE SEA” (NOT RATED)
A young girl is drawn into a mystery involving sealife around the world (2019). Part of a double feature presented by Univeristy of Idaho Habib Institute for Asian Studies and The Japan Foundation New York. Stars Mana Ashida, Hiiro Ishibashi and Seishu Uragami. 7 p.m. Monday, free. — KEN
“GRACIE AND PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE” (PG)
A pampered show dog and a street-smart alley cat embark on a journey to find their family after being separated during a cross-country move. With voices of Danny Trejo, Bill Nighy and Susan Sarandon. — LEW
“HOCUS POCUS” (PG)
A teenage boy and his little sister move to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches executed in the 17th century (1993). Part of Spooky Double Feature presented by Vandal Entertainment. Stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. 3:30 p.m. Sunday; $5, students free. — KEN
“LES TROIS MOUSQUETAIRES: D’ARTAGNAN” (“THE THREE MUSKETEERS: D’ARTAGNAN”) (NOT RATED)
D’Artagnan arrives in Paris to find his attackers after being left for dead, which leads him to a real war where the future of France is at stake. He aligns himself with Athos, Porthos and Aramis, three musketeers of the king (2023). Part of Palouse French Film Festival. Stars Francois Civil, Vincent Cassel and Romain Duris. 7 p.m. Tuesday; $5, student free. — KEN
“MAJORITY RULES” (NOT RATED)
Alaska gears up to do something no other state has done: adopt a pair of election reforms that will eliminate traditional party primaries and allow voters to rank their candidates by preference. This documentary attempts to answer: 1) How did the American electoral system become so dysfunctional? 2) Can changes to how we vote change the system for the better? Presented by Veterans for Idaho Voters. 7 p.m. today, free. — KEN
“PRACTICAL MAGIC” (PG-13)
Two witch sisters, raised by their eccentric aunts in a small town, face closed-minded prejudice and a curse which threatens to prevent them ever finding lasting love. Part of The Yarn Underground’s Crafting Matinee series. Stars Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman and Stockard Channing. noon Sunday, $8. — KEN
“RENT-A-CAT” (NOT RATED)
Sayoko, a single woman, decides to fight loneliness in her life and in the world by starting a companion cat rental service (2012). Part of a double feature presented by Univeristy of Idaho Habib Institute for Asian Studies and The Japan Foundation New York. Stars Mikako Ichikawa, Reiko Kusamura and Ken Mitsuishi. 4:30 p.m. Monday, free. — KEN
“SMILE 2” (R)
About to embark on a world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Stars Naomi Scott, Kyle Gallner and Drew Barrymore. — LEW, MOS
“TERRIFIER 3” (R)
Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Stars Lauren LaVera, David Howard Thornton and Antonella Rose. — LEW
“THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE” (R)
Five friends head to rural Texas to visit the grave of a grandfather. On the way, they stumble across what appears to be a deserted house, only to discover something sinister within — armed with a chain saw (1974). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Wicked Wednesdays series. Stars Marilyn Burns, Edwin Neal and Allen Danziger. 7 p.m. Wednesday, $8. — KEN More info is on Page 7.
“THE EXORCIST” (R)
When a mysterious entity possesses a young girl, her mother seeks the help of two Catholic priests to save her life (1973). Stars Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow and Linda Blair. — LEW
“THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW” (R)
A newly-engaged couple have a breakdown in an isolated area and must seek shelter at the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-n-Furter (1975). Presented by Sirius Entertainment. Stars Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick. 8 p.m. and midnight, Friday and Saturday; $20. — KEN
“TRANSFORMERS ONE” (PG)
The origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, sworn enemies who once were friends bonded like brothers and who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. With voices of Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and Scarlett Johansson. — LEW
“THE WILD ROBOT” (PG)
An intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an uninhabited island after a shipwreck. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the island’s animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose. With voices of Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor. — LEW, MOS
“VENOM: THE LAST DANCE” (PG-13)
Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision. Stars Tom Hardy, Juno Temple and Alanna Ubach. — FOX, LEW, MOS, REX
“WE LIVE IN TIME” (R)
An up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcée find their lives forever changed when a chance encounter brings them together, in a decade-spanning romance. Stars Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh and Grace Delaney. — LEW, MOS