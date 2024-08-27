This week’s movies

“BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE” (PG-13)

Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder return in this Tim Burton-directed sequel to the 1988 horror-comedy. Also stars Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux. — LEW

“THE CABIN IN THE WOODS” (R)

A group of kids go to a remote cabin where their fate is controlled by technicians as part of a worldwide conspiracy in which horror movie clichés are revealed to be part of an elaborate sacrifice ritual (2011). Part of Spooky Double Feature presented by Vandal Entertainment. Stars Kristen Connolly, Chris Gemsworth and Anna Hutchison. 3 p.m. Sunday; $5, students free. — KEN

“CHILDREN OF THE SEA” (NOT RATED)

A young girl is drawn into a mystery involving sealife around the world (2019). Part of a double feature presented by Univeristy of Idaho Habib Institute for Asian Studies and The Japan Foundation New York. Stars Mana Ashida, Hiiro Ishibashi and Seishu Uragami. 7 p.m. Monday, free. — KEN

“GRACIE AND PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE” (PG)

A pampered show dog and a street-smart alley cat embark on a journey to find their family after being separated during a cross-country move. With voices of Danny Trejo, Bill Nighy and Susan Sarandon. — LEW

“HOCUS POCUS” (PG)

A teenage boy and his little sister move to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches executed in the 17th century (1993). Part of Spooky Double Feature presented by Vandal Entertainment. Stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. 3:30 p.m. Sunday; $5, students free. — KEN

“LES TROIS MOUSQUETAIRES: D’ARTAGNAN” (“THE THREE MUSKETEERS: D’ARTAGNAN”) (NOT RATED)

D’Artagnan arrives in Paris to find his attackers after being left for dead, which leads him to a real war where the future of France is at stake. He aligns himself with Athos, Porthos and Aramis, three musketeers of the king (2023). Part of Palouse French Film Festival. Stars Francois Civil, Vincent Cassel and Romain Duris. 7 p.m. Tuesday; $5, student free. — KEN

“MAJORITY RULES” (NOT RATED)

Alaska gears up to do something no other state has done: adopt a pair of election reforms that will eliminate traditional party primaries and allow voters to rank their candidates by preference. This documentary attempts to answer: 1) How did the American electoral system become so dysfunctional? 2) Can changes to how we vote change the system for the better? Presented by Veterans for Idaho Voters. 7 p.m. today, free. — KEN

“PRACTICAL MAGIC” (PG-13)

Two witch sisters, raised by their eccentric aunts in a small town, face closed-minded prejudice and a curse which threatens to prevent them ever finding lasting love. Part of The Yarn Underground’s Crafting Matinee series. Stars Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman and Stockard Channing. noon Sunday, $8. — KEN

“RENT-A-CAT” (NOT RATED)

Sayoko, a single woman, decides to fight loneliness in her life and in the world by starting a companion cat rental service (2012). Part of a double feature presented by Univeristy of Idaho Habib Institute for Asian Studies and The Japan Foundation New York. Stars Mikako Ichikawa, Reiko Kusamura and Ken Mitsuishi. 4:30 p.m. Monday, free. — KEN