Thousands of books

Associated Student Body President Harmony Huff, 13, left, and Edi Breslin, 12, check out some of the 2,262 books, almost double the previous year's total, collected by Lincoln Middle School as more sit on the table behind them Thursday in Clarkston. The school collected the books as part of the Asotin County Library�s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Breslin brought in the most books in the seventh grade with 289, while Ian Thompson brought in the most books in the eighth grade. The books will go to the Asotin County Library. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune