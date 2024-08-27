’Tis the season of shopping — and scams

Imagine you’ve got the perfect holiday gift idea for your kiddo, but it’s sold out in stores. Luckily, you found a seller online who can ship the gift for a low price! They send you a link to their digital payment account so you can pay for the gift in advance. After all, the item is popular, and you want to get it before someone else does.

Spoiler: The gift never arrives. When you ask the seller about it, they ghost you. Now you’re out $100 and still don’t have anything to wrap.

More than 2 in 5 holiday shoppers (42%) plan to shop online this season, according to Bankrate’s 2024 Early Holiday Shopping Survey.

Further, more than half of Americans (54%) say they made at least one impulse purchase last holiday season, according to Bankrate’s 2024 Holiday Spending Report.

But just like online shopping and advertising are up during the holidays, so are scams. I asked Chip Kohlweiler, senior vice president of security at Navy Federal Credit Union, about the most common online scams he sees.

As a cybersecurity expert, he also gave me a few tips for avoiding scams this season.

6 common online scams to watch for during the holidays

Whether you’re ordering gifts, recovering from weather events or getting end-of-year communications from your bank, you may be vulnerable to online scams.

Keep an eye out for these frauds as you scroll.

1. Puppy scams

Getting a new puppy can be an exciting, emotional time. And that’s when scammers want to catch you.

“The number one way that people get tricked out of sending their money is puppy scams,” Kohlweiler says.

Puppy scams look like an online listing with photos of a litter or specific breed, posted by someone claiming to be a breeder. The price might be lower than usual, and they’ll ask for a deposit or the full payment upfront. Be alert if the “breeder” refuses a phone or video call and prefers to communicate by email or direct message.

“One of the reasons why it’s a really good price is because you’re not actually going to get your dog, but they want a $1,000 deposit,” Kohlweiler explains.

Once you send the money, you probably won’t hear back from the “breeder” — and there definitely won’t be a puppy under the tree this year.

2. Toy scams

The Better Business Bureau warns against websites or personal sellers offering discounts on popular toys that are sold out in stores. When customers make a purchase from the site, they either receive a cheap counterfeit product or nothing at all.

As Kohlweiler advises, “Around the holiday shopping (season) — it’s a cliche — but if a deal is too good to be true, it probably is.”

Scams have also gotten more sophisticated in recent years. If you click a link from a social media ad or pop-up, it may take you to a fraudulent website. But Kohlweiler says, with generative AI, scam sites are harder to spot. He advises going directly to a website to shop, instead of following a link or search result.

3. Facebook Marketplace scams

If you’ve ever bought or sold something on Facebook Marketplace, chances are you’ve dealt with at least one scammer. Sometimes it’s obvious, but other times, it may take a few messages — or a mistake — before you catch on.

Some scammers list items, cars or rental property and ask for payment via payment app or gift card before virtually disappearing. And they may have a convincing background story. Kohlweiler offers the following story as an example:

Facebook Marketplace scam example

The seller’s son just went off to college and they’re cleaning out his baseball card collection, offering a good deal on baseball cards. It might sound like a bargain if your own child is asking for baseball cards for Christmas.

