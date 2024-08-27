Books

Best-selling books of the week ending Oct. 19 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Waiting: A Ballard and Bosch Novel” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

2. “Counting Miracles: A Novel” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

3. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

4. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

5. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

6. “Intermezzo: A Novel” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

7. “A Christmas Duet” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

8. “The Stars Are Dying: Special Edition” by Chloe C. Peñaranda (Bramble)

9. “Into the Uncut Grass” by Trevor Noah and Sabina Hahn (One World)

10. “Bull Moon Rising” by Ruby Dixon (Ace)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “War” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

2. “From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir” by Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough (Random House)

3. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

4. “Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions” by John Grisham and Jim McCloskey (Doubleday)

5. “The Message” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

6. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir” by Ina Garten (Crown)

7. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means (Avery)

8. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

9. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

10. “What I Ate in One Year: (and related thoughts)” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery)

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “The Waiting” by Michael Connelly, narrated by Christine Lakin, Titus Welliver and Madison Lintz

2. “Sunlight” by Devney Perry, narrated by Stephen Dexter and Ava Erickson

3. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Victoria Connolly and Adam Blanford

4. “Wynonna Earp: Tales from Purgatory” by Emily Andras, performed by Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dom Provost-Chalkley, Kat Barrell, Varun Saraga, Dani Kind, Martina Ortiz-Luis, Greg Lawson and full cast

5. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda

6. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman

7. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee and Geraldine Hakewill

8. “Night Road” by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Kathleen McInerney

9. “My Rules” by TL Swan, narrated by CJ Bloom and Marcio Catalano

10. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author

NONFICTION

1. “War” by Bob Woodward, narrated by Robert Petkoff

2. “From Here to the Great Unknown” by Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough, narrated by Riley Keough and Julia Roberts

3. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author

4. “Sonny Boy” by Al Pacino, narrated by the author

5. “The Message” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, narrated by the author

6. “Framed” by John Grisham and Jim McCloskey, narrated by Jim McCloskey, Michael Beck and John Grisham

7. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

8. “Good Energy” by Casey Means, MD, and Calley Means; narrated by Casey Means

9. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten, narrated by the author

10. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe