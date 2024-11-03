Books

Best-selling books of the week ending Oct. 26 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “In Too Deep: A Reacher Novel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

2. “Bloodguard” by Cecy Robson (Red Tower)

3. “The Waiting: A Ballard and Bosch Novel” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

4. “Counting Miracles: A Novel” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

5. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

6. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

7. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

8. “Absolution: A Southern Reach Novel” by Jeff VanderMeer (MCD)

9. “Into the Uncut Grass” by Trevor Noah and Sabina Hahn (One World)

10. “Intermezzo: A Novel” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions” by John Grisham and Jim McCloskey (Doubleday)

2. “Brothers” by Alex Van Halen (Harper)

3. “War” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Patriot: A Memoir” by Alexei Navalny (Knopf)

5. “The Message” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

6. “The King Arthur Baking Company Big Book of Bread: 125+ Recipes for Every Baker” by King Arthur Baking Co. (Simon Element)

7. “Matty Matheson: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches: A Cookbook” by Matty Matheson (Ten Speed)

8. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

9. “Eat Like a Girl: 100+ Delicious Recipes to Balance Hormones, Boost Energy, and Burn Fat” by Mindy Pelz (Hay House)

10. “From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir” by Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough (Random House)

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “In Too Deep” by Lee Child and Andrew Child, narrated by Scott Brick

2. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Victoria Connolly and Robb Moreira

3. “Wynonna Earp: Tales from Purgatory” by Emily Andras, performed by Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dom Provost-Chalkley, Kat Barrell, Varun Saranga, Dani Kind, Martina Ortiz-Luis, Greg Lawson and full cast

4. “Sunlight” by Devney Perry, narrated by Stephen Dexter and Ava Erickson

5. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee and Geraldine Hakewill

6. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda

7. “The Waiting” by Michael Connelly, narrated by Christine Lakin, Titus Welliver, and Madison Lintz

8. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman

9. “Night Road” by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Kathleen McInerney

10. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author

NONFICTION

1. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author

2. “War” by Bob Woodward, narrated by Robert Petkoff

3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

4. “Sonny Boy” by Al Pacino, narrated by the author

5. “Brothers” by Alex van Halen, narrated by the author

6. “From Here to the Great Unknown” by Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough, narrated by Riley Keough and Julia Roberts

7. “Framed” by John Grisham and Jim McCloskey, narrated by Jim McCloskey, Michael Beck and John Grisham

8. “Dinner for Vampires” by Bethany Joy Lenz, narrated by the author

9. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and Jonathan Haidt

10. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten, narrated by the author