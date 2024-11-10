Books

Best-selling books of the week ending Nov. 2 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Grey Wolf: A Novel” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

2. “Throne of Secrets” by Kerri Maniscalco (Little, Brown)

3. “In Too Deep: A Reacher Novel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

4. “Counting Miracles: A Novel” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

5. “The Waiting: A Ballard and Bosch Novel” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

6. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

7. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

8. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

9. “Blood over Bright Haven” by M.L. Wang (Del Rey)

10. “The Blue Hour” by Paula Hawkins (Mariner)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

2. “Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions” by John Grisham and Jim McCloskey (Doubleday)

3. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

4. “War” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Justine Cooks: A Cookbook: Recipes (Mostly Plants) for Finding Your Way in the Kitchen” by Justine Doiron (Clarkson Potter)

6. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means with Calley Means (Avery)

7. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir” by Ina Garten (Crown)

8. “The Message” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

9. “Confronting the Presidents: No Spin Assessments from Washington to Biden” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

10. “From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir” by Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough (Random House)

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “The Grey Wolf” by Louise Penny, narrated by Jean Brassard

2. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini

3. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Victoria Connolly and Robb Moreira

4. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen, narrated by Elena Wolfe and Jacob Morgan

5. “10 Rules for the Perfect Murder” by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts, performed by Reid Scott, Cobie Smulders and full cast

6. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee and Geraldine Hakewill

7. “Sunlight” by Devney Perry, narrated by Stephen Dexter and Ava Erickson

8. “7 Hours to Die” by James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski, performed by Sarah Paulson, Patina Miller, Mel Rodriguez, Dan Stevens and full cast

9. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda

10. “The Five Year Lie” by Sarina Bowen, narrated by Kathleen Early, Gary Tiedemann and Jason Clarke

NONFICTION

1. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author

2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

3. “War” by Bob Woodward, narrated by Robert Petkoff

4. “The Madman’s Hotel” by Niall Breslin, narrated by the author

5. “From Here to the Great Unknown” by Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough, narrated by Riley Keough and Julia Roberts

6. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

7. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten, narrated by the author

8. “Nexus” by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Vidish Athavale

9. “Good Energy” by Casey Means, MD, and Calley Means, narrated by Casey Means

10. “Sleep Sound” with Richard Armitage by Audible Sleep, narrated by Richard Armitage