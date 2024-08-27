Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “Variation” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins

2. “The Mirror” by Nora Roberts, narrated by Brittany Pressley

3. “Now or Never” by Janet Evanovich, narrated by Lorelei King

4. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

5. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman

6. “Wicked” by Gregory Maguire, narrated by John McDonough

7. “Booked for the Holidays” by Liz Maverick, narrated by Eva Kaminsky and Andrew Eiden

8. “The Christmas Party” by Kathryn Croft, performed by Billie Piper and Avita Jay

9. “Butcher & Blackbird” by Brynne Weaver, narrated by Joe Arden and Lucy Rivers

10. “The Mysterious Affair at Styles” by Agatha Christie and Anna Lea, adaptation; narrated by Peter Dinklage, Himesh Patel, Harriet Walter, Jessica Gunning, Phil Dunster, Rob Delaney, John Bradley, Vivian Oparah and Patsy Ferran

NONFICTION

1. “We Who Wrestle with God” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author

2. “Cher” by Cher, narrated by the author and Stephanie J. Block

3. “The Psychology of Money” by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill

4. “The Mountain Is You” by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Stacey Glemboski

5. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

6. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author

7. “You Never Know” by Tom Selleck and Ellis Henican, contributor; narrated by Tom Selleck

8. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick

9. “Sapien” by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Derek Perkins

10. “Good Energy” by Casey Means, MD, and Calley Means; narrated by Casey Means

Music

Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.

TOP TEN

1. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey

2. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

3. “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish

4. “Lose Control,” Teddy Swims

5. “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter

6. “That’s So True,” Gracie Abrams

7. “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen

8. “Taste,” Sabrina Carpenter

9. “Beautiful Things,” Benson Boone