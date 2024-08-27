Books

Best-selling books of the week ending Nov. 30 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The House of Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

2. “James: A Novel” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

3. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

4. “Now or Never” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

5. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

6. “Counting Miracles: A Novel” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

7. “Christmas in Bethel” by Richard Paul Evans (Gallery)

8. “The Mirror” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

9. “To Die For” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

10. “Her Soul to Take: Deluxe Special Edition: A Paranormal Dark Academia Romance” by Harley Laroux (Kensington)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Cher: The Memoir: Part One” by Cher (Dey Street)

2. “Under His Wings: How Faith on the Front Lines Has Protected American Troops” by Emily Compagno (Harper Influence)

3. “We Who Wrestle with God: Perceptions of the Divine” by Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)

4. “Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals — A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food” by Dolly Parton and Rachel Parton George (Ten Speed)

5. “Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions” by John Grisham and Jim McCloskey (Doubleday)

6. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

7. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

8. “Guinness World Records 2025” by Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records)

9. “Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy: A Cookbook” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

10. “Taylor Swift: The Stories Behind the Songs” by Annie Zaleski (Thunder Bay)

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “Wicked” by Gregory Maguire, narrated by John McDonough

2. “Variation” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins

3. “Booked for the Holidays” by Liz Maverick, narrated by Eva Kaminsky and Andrew Eiden

4. “The Christmas Party” by Kathryn Croft, performed by Billie Piper and Avita Jay

5. “Mr. and Mrs. Christmas” by Michelle Stimpson, performed by Marcella Cox and Ian Hackney

6. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda

7. “The Mysterious Affair at Styles” by Agatha Christie and Anna Lea, adaptation; narrated by Peter Dinklage, Himesh Patel, Harriet Walter, Jessica Gunning, Phil Dunster, Rob Delaney, John Bradley, Vivian Oparah and Patsy Ferran

8. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen, narrated by Elena Wolfe and Jacob Morgan

9. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini

10. “How My Neighbor Stole Christmas” by Meghan Quinn, narrated by Vanessa Edwin, J.F. Harding, Robert Hatchet, Emma Wilder and Shane East

NONFICTION

1. “We Who Wrestle with God” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author

2. “Cher” by Cher, narrated by the author and Stephanie J. Block

3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

4. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author

5. “The Psychology of Money” by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill

6. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author

7. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

8. “Nexus” by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Vidish Athavale

9. “The Mountain Is You” by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Stacey Glemboski

10. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten, narrated by the author