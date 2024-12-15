Books

Best-selling books of the week ending Dec. 7 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Wind and Truth: Book Five of the Stormlight Archive” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

2. “James: A Novel” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

3. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

4. “The House of Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

5. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

6. “Counting Miracles: A Novel” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

7. “Now or Never” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

8. “Wicked Collector’s Edition: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West” by Gregory Maguire (Morrow)

9. “To Die For” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

10. “Hooked (Collector’s Edition)” by Emily McIntire (Bloom)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Cher: The Memoir: Part One” by Cher (Dey Street)

2. “Under His Wings: How Faith on the Front Lines Has Protected American Troops” by Emily Compagno (Harper Influence)

3. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

4. “We Who Wrestle with God: Perceptions of the Divine” by Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)

5. “Guinness World Records 2025” by Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records)

6. “Main Street Millionaire: How to Make Extraordinary Wealth Buying Ordinary Businesses” by Codie Sanchez (Portfolio)

7. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir” by Ina Garten (Crown)

8. “Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions” by John Grisham and Jim McCloskey (Doubleday)

9. “Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals — A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food” by Dolly Parton and Rachel Parton George (Ten Speed)

10. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “Wind and Truth” by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Kate Reading and Michael Kramer

2. “Wicked” by Gregory Maguire, narrated by John McDonough

3. “Lights Out “by Navessa Allen, narrated by Elena Wolfe and Jacob Morgan

4. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini

5. “Variation” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins

6. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Victoria Connolly and Robb Moreira

7. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

8. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

9. “Kingdom of Ash” by Sarah J. Maas, performed by Elizabeth Evans

10. “Booked for the Holidays” by Liz Maverick, performed by Eva Kaminsky and Andrew Eiden

NONFICTION

1. “Main Street Millionaire” by Codie Sanchez, narrated by the author

2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

3. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author

4. “Cher” by Cher, narrated by the author and Stephanie J. Block

5. “We Who Wrestle with God” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author

6. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

7. “How to Talk to Anyone” by Leil Lowndes, narrated by Joyce Bean and the author

8. “Government Gangsters” by Kash Pramod Patel, narrated by Richard Cefalos

9. “The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill

10. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author