The ScoopDecember 22, 2024

Top Ten

Books

Best-selling books of the week ending Dec. 7 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Wind and Truth: Book Five of the Stormlight Archive” by Brandon Sanderson

2. “James: A Novel” by Percival Everett

3. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah

4. “The House of Cross” by James Patterson

5. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch

6. “Counting Miracles: A Novel” by Nicholas Sparks

7. “Now or Never” by Janet Evanovich

8. “Wicked Collector’s Edition: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West” by Gregory Maguire

9. “To Die For” by David Baldacci

10. “Hooked (Collector’s Edition)” by Emily McIntire

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Cher: The Memoir: Part One” by Cher

2. “Under His Wings: How Faith on the Front Lines Has Protected American Troops” by Emily Compagno

3. “Melania” by Melania Trump

4. “We Who Wrestle with God: Perceptions of the Divine” by Jordan B. Peterson

5. “Guinness World Records 2025” by Guinness World Records

6. “Main Street Millionaire: How to Make Extraordinary Wealth Buying Ordinary Businesses” by Codie Sanchez

7. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir” by Ina Garten

8. “Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions” by John Grisham and Jim McCloskey

9. “Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals — A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food” by Dolly Parton and Rachel Parton George

10. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” by Amy Tan

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “Wicked” by Gregory Maguire, narrated by John McDonough

2. “Wind and Truth” by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Kate Reading and Michael Kramer

3. “Variation” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins

4. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini

5. “Not Another Christmas Rom Com” by A. J. Pine, performed by Andi Arndt and Teddy Hamilton

6. “Mark of the Fool 7” by J.M. Clarke, narrated by Travis Baldree

7. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen, narrated by Elena Wolfe and Jacob Morgan

8. “Booked for the Holidays” by Liz Maverick, performed by Eva Kaminsky and Andrew Eiden

9. “How My Neighbor Stole Christmas” by Meghan Quinn, narrated by Vanessa Edwin, J.F. Harding, Robert Hatchet, Emma Wilder and Shane East

10. “The Christmas Party” by Kathryn Croft, performed by Billie Piper and Avita Jay

NONFICTION

1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

2. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author

3. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

4. “Cher” by Cher, narrated by the author and Stephanie J. Block

5. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe

6. “We Who Wrestle with God” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author

7. “Alive and Well Enough Continues” by Jeff Daniels, performed by the author

8. “My Time to Stand” by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, Melissa Moore and Michele Matrisciani, narrated by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard

9. “The Psychology of Money” by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill

10. “How to Talk to Anyone” by Leil Lowndes, narrated by Joyce Bean and the author

Music

Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.

TOP TEN

1. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey

2. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee

3. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms

4. “Last Christmas,” Wham!

5. “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” Burl Ives

6. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

7. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA

8. “TV Off,” Kendrick Lamar and Lefty Gunplay

9. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey

10. “Squabble Up,” Kendrick Lamar

COUNTRY

1. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey

2. “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen

3. “Love Somebody,” Morgan Wallen

4. “I Am Not Okay,” Jelly Roll

5. “High Road,” Koe Wetzel and Jessie Murph

6. “Lies Lies Lies,” Morgan Wallen

7. “Wind Up Missin’ You,” Tucker Wetmore

8. “You Look Like You Love Me,” Ella Langley and Riley Green

9. “Miles On It,” Marshmello and Kane Brown

10. “I Never Lie,” Zach Top

ITUNES TOP 10

Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to music.apple.com.

1. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA

2. “TV Off,” Kendrick Lamar and Lefty Gunplay

3. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey

4. “Squabble Up,” Kendrick Lamar

5. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

6. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms

7. “It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas,” Michael Bublé

8. “That’s So True,” Gracie Abrams

9. “Sticky,” Tyler, The Creator, GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne

10. “Underneath The Tree,” Kelly Clarkson

SPOTIFY TOP TEN

Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Dec. 12 according to spotifycharts.com.

1. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

2. “Apt.,” Rosé and Bruno Mars

3. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey

4. “Last Christmas,” Wham!

5. “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish

6. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee

7. “That’s So True,” Gracie Abrams

8. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA

9. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms

10. “Who,” Jimin

