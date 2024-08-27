Travel made easy

I often find myself on road trips to meetings, events, concerts or visiting relatives. I love my little economical Honda Fit. I’m filled with wonder of how I got to this place of comfortable and quick transportation.

Mom and Dad lived in the days of travel by horse and buggy. The Rosenkrans boys in Reubens embraced a new way. They would come roaring down the dirt road. My grandma would panic and screamed for her kids to get in the house. “You never know when those crazy boys will lose control of that thing they call a car and run right over ya,” she would sob. The same thing happened later when those boys bought an airplane. But how do you safely hide from something in the sky? It was pure terror.

Mom never learned to drive. I don’t know if it was the trauma of Grandma’s fear or if she didn’t trust herself. Dad drove wherever we went. He was into power. When he was looking for a new car, he would test it by driving up the 16th Street steep grade going to the Orchards. If he could get halfway up without shifting to second gear, it was OK, but if it nearly reached the top of the hill, it was a powerful engine.

Gas rationing limited travel during World War II. Dad used the car to go to work at the railroad. A neighbor worked the same shift. They traded off driving every other week, so we had enough gas to get to town once a month.

When we needed groceries, Mama and I often walked the mile to Walker’s store. It was easy to go down, but hard to trudge back up the hill with a bag of purchases. Sometimes we caught the bus to go to town or to Grandma and Grandpa’s house. Elmer Lutes was our bus driver. He always greeted us by name and had a smile. He was a nice old man. I was so embarrassed when I threw up one day because I insisted on riding in the back of the bus.