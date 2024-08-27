Trump puts a spotlight on editing at ‘60 Minutes’

Donald Trump skipped a “60 Minutes” interview this past week, but he’s attacking CBS for how it handled its session with opponent Kamala Harris, calling it a “giant fake news scam” and suggesting the network was out to protect her.

Portions of the Harris interview ran Monday on the newsmagazine and on the Sunday morning political show “Face the Nation.” On two occasions, it depicted Harris giving different answers to questions posed by correspondent Bill Whitaker on the Biden administration’s efforts to stop the war in the Mideast.

For CBS News, it was considered part of the typical editing and cross-promotion process that takes place for a big interview. Yet to those unfamiliar with journalism and television production, the effect can be jarring.

How did Harris appear to give two answers?

Whitaker interviewed Harris on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 28, in Washington for the special broadcast that aired Monday, two days later. But “60 Minutes” offered a portion of that interview to colleagues at “Face the Nation,” both to give the Sunday morning show some fresh news and to “tease” the longer interview.

At one point, Whitaker observed that it appeared Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, did not appear to be listening to the administration’s suggestions.

“Well, Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by or a result of many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region,” the vice president said in response, on the “Face the Nation” clip.

On “60 Minutes,” after Whitaker said the same thing, Harris answered: “We’re not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end.”

After the differences were pointed out online, Trump said on his Truth Social feed that Harris’ “REAL ANSWER WAS CRAZY, OR DUMB, so they actually REPLACED it with another answer in order to save her or, at least, to make her look better.”

So what did Harris actually say to Whitaker?