Two injured in wreck near Red Wolf Crossing Bridge

A firefighter looks into the window of a van involved in a wreck with a logging truck, left, along Washington State Route 128, near its intersection with Red Wolf Crossing Bridge, on Tuesday morning. The drivers of the two vehicles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the van had to be extracted. First responders closed the road completely for about a half-hour, then were able to allow traffic to pass along a single lane. The wreck happened on the north side of the bridge, which is in Whitman County. Several agencies responded to the wreck, including the Asotin County Fire District, Lewiston Fire Department, Clarkston Police Department, Asotin County Sheriff's Office and Whitman County Fire District. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune