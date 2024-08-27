Unraveling mysteries: Why do our dogs do the things they do?

Dogs exhibit some unusual behaviors that we often question. Here are some theories as to why they do what they do.

Head tilting is one of those things people love when they speak to their pet dog. You know: It’s that funny little thing they do tilting left, then maybe right, which a lot of owners reward with kind words or a treat.

Think of head tilting sort of like what older people did more often when they couldn’t hear a person speaking to them. People will turn their heads or even cup an ear with their hand. We do it mostly because of hearing loss, but dogs do it because they have limited directional hearing capabilities.

That’s one reason they and other animals can rotate their external ears. Head tilting is thought to be another way canines show they are listening as closely as possible to what you are saying or to the strange new sound you have introduced to them.

Why do dogs eat grass? There are many theories for this one. Some say canines can somehow magically sense when they are undernourished for some missing dietary component like calcium. But that’s not likely.

Instead, most folks correct their pooches when they eat grass. It is thought to be a “little naughty” thing they can do to get your attention. Others say it is a way in which canines burn off nervous energy or anxiety. A few claim dogs can self-diagnose and treat constipation by eating grass. Not me.

Why do dogs roll around in filthy things like animal feces or guts? You’ve never seen it? Trust me, it happens and at the most inopportune times. There are two main theories for this one. First, some claim dogs will roll in putrid things as a throwback to their wild canid ancestors. They say it is perhaps to mask their own scent when, say, preparing to hunt. That makes sense but I’m not completely sold.