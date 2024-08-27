U.S. officials expect foreign meddling to last past Election Day

Foreign influence campaigns aimed at meddling in the 2024 general election are not expected to stop when the polls close on Nov. 5, experts and U.S. officials say, warning that adversaries could seek to undercut trust in the integrity of the contest.

The intelligence community said in a briefing that foreign actors are pushing to exacerbate divisions in the U.S. and influence elections at multiple levels this year, with Russia in particular seeking to boost former President Donald Trump’s candidacy while Iran prefers Vice President Kamala Harris.

U.S. officials, appearing before Congress earlier this year, expressed confidence in the government’s ability to safeguard U.S. elections, but experts say that won’t stop foreign actors from trying to sow doubt about election security after the polls close.

A close election between Harris and Trump could provide adversaries with fertile ground to manipulate Americans’ views by trying to convince the losing side the election was stolen, said Darrell West, a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution.

“Everyone expects this to be a close race, and so it will be an easy target for the foreign entities to try and divide Americans and cast doubt on the integrity of the election,” West said.

Lawrence Norden, vice president of the Elections and Government Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, said foreign powers could lean on the same influence efforts they have used before, such as creating fake news sites to amplify false information or using bot farms to spread certain views on social media.

Oftentimes, misinformation and disinformation are worse after a major event, when passions are high and people are waiting for information, Norden said.

“There’s a vacuum that opens up the possibility for bad actors to spread false, divisive information,” Norden said. “The most dangerous time is when there’s uncertainty. When the polls have closed and there’s uncertainty about the results.”