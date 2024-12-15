BIG PICTURE: Valley of the clouds

A person standing at the top of the Lewiston Hill on Tuesday looks out over a sea of clouds while the sun shines brightly in the sky above during an inversion. A temperature inversion occurs when cooler air sinks and warmer air rises, according to the National Weather Service. An inversion is more likely to occur when the sky is clear and winds are calm. The cooling occurs most readily in low places like valleys sheltered from the wind, and it happens periodically over the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.