OROFINO — A service officer from the Office of Veterans Advocacy will be at Orofino next week to help assist veterans and their dependents.

The officer will be at the VFW Hall, 330 Michigan Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Those who want to have time with the officer are asked to schedule an appointment by calling the Idaho Division of Veteran Services, Lewiston Region, at (208) 748-7663.