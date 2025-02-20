Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 20, 2025

Veterans Advocacy officer will be at Orofino next week to assist veterans

Veterans Advocacy officer will be at Orofino next week to assist veterans

OROFINO — A service officer from the Office of Veterans Advocacy will be at Orofino next week to help assist veterans and their dependents.

The officer will be at the VFW Hall, 330 Michigan Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Those who want to have time with the officer are asked to schedule an appointment by calling the Idaho Division of Veteran Services, Lewiston Region, at (208) 748-7663.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Those seeking a walk-in meeting will only be seen as time allows.

The service officer will assist veterans and their dependents with VA benefit claims, VA Medical Center enrollment and various other types of VA processes and applications.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 20
A doggone good story
Local NewsFeb. 20
Colfax FFA team to vie for national title
Local NewsFeb. 20
Medicaid bill moves to Senate
Local NewsFeb. 20
Moscow mayor says he won’r run for reelection
Related
Court date moved for man charged with murder
Local NewsFeb. 20
Court date moved for man charged with murder
Furball features Moscow region’s adoptable pets
Local NewsFeb. 20
Furball features Moscow region’s adoptable pets
LCSC’s Education Talent Search program coming to Lapwai
Local NewsFeb. 20
LCSC’s Education Talent Search program coming to Lapwai
Drag show, ‘sexual exhibition’ bill heads to House floor
Local NewsFeb. 20
Drag show, ‘sexual exhibition’ bill heads to House floor
SnoDrifters planning snowmobile ride Saturday starting at Kruze Meadows
Local NewsFeb. 20
SnoDrifters planning snowmobile ride Saturday starting at Kruze Meadows
County hears from fish and wildlife officials
Local NewsFeb. 20
County hears from fish and wildlife officials
Bill to use firing squad as state’s primary execution method advances
Local NewsFeb. 20
Bill to use firing squad as state’s primary execution method advances
Transit chief: Insurance was the problem
Local NewsFeb. 20
Transit chief: Insurance was the problem
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy