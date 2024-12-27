Sections
Local NewsDecember 27, 2024

Victim in Thursday morning Pullman shooting has died

Pullman police provide update Friday morning

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Police tape hangs between two residences Thursday on the 800 block of NE California Street in Pullman. This area was the scene of a shooting early Thursday morning, and the victim in the incident has died, the Pullman police said Friday.
Police tape hangs between two residences Thursday on the 800 block of NE California Street in Pullman. This area was the scene of a shooting early Thursday morning, and the victim in the incident has died, the Pullman police said Friday.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN — The 28-year-old victim of a Thursday morning shooting incident in Pullman has died, according to the Pullman Police Department.

Police are now investigating the incident on the 800 block of NE California Street as a homicide. The Whitman County Coroner will release the victim’s identity “after the appropriate notifications are made,” said a Pullman police news release.

No arrests have been made as of Friday morning. Police continue to say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the general public.

The victim was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital after he was found unresponsive approximately 3:08 a.m. Thursday on California Street.

