Weather service warns of high winds Thursday

The National Weather Service at Spokane has issued high wind warning and advisories for Thursday for much of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
According to the forecast, areas south and west of Grangeville could see 35- to 45-mph winds with gusts as high as 60 mph from about 2 a.m. to noon.
Pomeroy, Clarkston, the Palouse and the Camas Prairie are forecast to experience winds of 10 mph to 20 mph and gusts as high as 50 mph starting at 2 a.m. and lasting until about 3 p.m.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Blue Mountains in Washington and parts of the Bitterroot Range near Pierce, Weippe, Dixie, Elk City, Lowell and Lolo Pass, where 3 inches to 6 inches of snow may accumulate above 4,000 feet and about an inch of snow at lower elevations.