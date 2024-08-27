West Ada School District administrators have instructed a teacher that she must remove two signs from her classroom out of concern that they "inadvertently create division or controversy," the district told the Idaho Statesman.

In doing so, district administrators appear to have inadvertently drummed up division and controversy of their own.

Sarah Inama, a 35-year-old world civilization teacher at Lewis and Clark Middle School in Meridian, said the signs have been hanging in her class since she started working there four years ago.

One of them reads, "Everyone is welcome here," above hands of different skin tones.

The other reads, "In this room, everyone is welcome, important, accepted, respected, encouraged, valued," with each word highlighted in a different color.

Inama said she was told by administrators on Feb. 3 that her signs "don't allow people to express differing opinions, that it is controversial in today's political environment." She initially removed them, but then had a change of heart.

In emails shared by the district with the Idaho Statesman, Marcus Myers, the district's chief academic officer, told Inama to remove the signs because they violated Idaho's Dignity and Nondiscrimination in Public Education Act, as well as school policy, which requires signs to be "content neutral and conducive to a positive learning environment."

The district also mentioned to the Statesman that, if it is enacted into law this legislative term, House Bill 41 will force schools to comply with a measure that bans "flags or banners that present political, religious, or ideological views, including but not limited to political parties, race, gender, sexual orientation, or political ideologies."

The bill has passed the Legislature and now awaits a signature from Gov. Brad Little, but it is not yet law and would not be during this school year if Little signs it.

The district did not explain how a sign reading "Everyone is welcome here" would be in violation of that law.

"I took them down, but I was very sad about it," said Inama, who stressed that she was speaking to the Statesman as a private individual whose views don't represent the district. "And the following few days, I just couldn't stop thinking about it. I came back in on a Saturday with my husband and my baby, and I put it back up."

She said she told Lewis and Clark Principal Monty Hyde that the signs were back up, and he scheduled a meeting between her and Myers.

Myers did not respond to the Statesman's request for an interview.

Inama said administrators eventually told her that she must take down the signs before the end of the school year in May.

And if she doesn't? Inama isn't sure.

"Obviously, it would not be easy or ideal to lose my job," Inama said. "I would miss my students immensely, and it would be a real financial hardship for me. But I just fundamentally feel ... so unsettled and disturbed by what they're asking me to do. I just can't be complacent in it."