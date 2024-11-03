What’s in a name? Look to history for some ‘olde’ dog monikers

It seems humans reserve a large portion of their creative thoughts for expression in things they name, like boats, kids and dogs.

The best boat name I ever saw was on a 40-foot catamaran my wife and I chartered aboard in Bridgetown, Barbados. On the stern in capital letters was “TIAMI.”

Being familiar with both Miami and the Tamiami trail that crosses the Everglades, I thought it must be some derivation of that. After all, Tamiami is a contrivance of the city fathers in Tampa and Miami who combined the two names to make one and signify that with some imagination that the two cities are connected.

Boy, was I overthinking all that. When I asked our captain where the name came from, he rolled his eyes behind his bot-fly green sunglasses and answered the question for the several-thousandth time.

“It’s an acronym for, ‘This is a major investment,’ ” he said.

Earlier this year I ran across a PDF online that actually was an examination and critique of a 15th century British manuscript titled, “The Names of All Manner of Hounds.” History researcher David Scott-Macnab dug out and reworked the manuscript and published it as an academic paper back in 2013. Scott-Macnab is in the Department of English, University of Johannesburg, South Africa.

The 30-page paper is well-written and organized. Beware though: One will be better off if he or she knows some of the romance languages, as I do not have much proficiency there. At the same time, I am certainly aware of people combining their familiar language or profession to make a name.

For example, I doubt anyone knows just how many dogs in southern Louisiana’s Cajun Country are named, Fideaux or Phideaux. On the boating side there are names like, The Codfather, Fishin’ Impossible and Baits Motel. People in 15th century Europe were no less creative and, in some cases, more so.