When his tattoo gets to you, carefully consider the options

Q. I have been dating my boyfriend for six months. We do not live together but see each other or talk almost every day. His ex died three years ago. They had a daughter, who is 6, who lives with my boyfriend.

The problem is my boyfriend has a very large tattoo of both his ex and his daughter’s names on his chest right above his heart. This makes me uncomfortable. I would like him to remove his ex’s name, and I told him so, but he said that she was the mother of his child, and he will not do it. Should I break up with him? What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. Many will say that the problem you face is why people should never get names of their partners tattooed on their body. Relationships can be tenuous, and you may end up with a record of the coupling long after the relationship is viable.

However, others see tattoos as a statement of loyalty or commitment, like wearing a wedding ring (even if you are not married). Tattoos can also be regarded as a way to document your history, and removal would never be a consideration.

Your predicament adds another layer to all this. It appears your boyfriend regards his tattoo as a symbol of respect, but you did not mention if the tattoo was inked before or after his child’s mother’s death. That might make a difference in the way he regards the gesture. The truth appears to be that he continues to hold the mother of his daughter in high regard and has no desire to remove the tattoo, at least not at this time.