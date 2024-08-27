When pets die — large or small — take care not to run afoul of law

Sometimes when pets die, including horses, owners will want to take care of disposal themselves. But you should know the rules and regulations for doing so, even on your property. Surprisingly the laws between Washington and Idaho are not that different considering one state is considered liberal and the other quite conservative. This piece is written for the Evergreen State.

Most animal burial laws are meant to protect water sources whether they are permanent or seasonal. And when one does pick a burial location, are you sure how deep you must bury it?

Washington regulations regarding dead animal disposal appear under the Washington Administrative Code otherwise known as the WACs, specifically WAC 246-203-121.

For fish owners who have buried a goldfish in your yard or fertilized a garden with fish, relax. The regs don’t pertain to you unless you create pollution hazard.

The specific WAC, like all WACs, begins with the pertinent definitions. We won’t cover those here, but you know where to find them. Also covered are all the different ways an animal can be properly disposed of instead of burial.

“ ‘Dead animal,’ means the carcass or tissue from an animal, large or small, except part of an animal used for food or other beneficial purpose in accordance with federal, state, and local laws and regulations.”

If a pet is a small animal, one may still find that it falls under the definition of livestock. “ ‘Livestock,’ means horses, mules, donkeys, cattle, bison, sheep, goats, swine, rabbits, llamas, alpacas, ratites (big birds like emus and ostriches), poultry, waterfowl, game birds, or other species according to RCW 16.36.005.”

RCW stands for the Revised Code of Washington. The RCWs are the actual laws; the WACs are how the laws are carried out.