Wilbur Eugene Sellman Jr.

Wilbur E. Sellman Jr., passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at the age of 83. Wilbur was born in 1941 in Glenn’s Ferry, Idaho. The first child to Wilbur and Lorraine Sellman. His family moved to Boise when he was a sophomore in high school where he soon graduated from Boise High School in 1959. Wilbur proudly served in the U.S. Navy between 1960 and 1963, where he served as an electrician aboard the Aircraft Carrier, USS Kearsarge. He loved to tell the story of when his carrier recovered an astronaut and the Faith 7 spacecraft in the Pacific Ocean after the successful Mercury-Atlas 9 Mission.

Honorably discharged from the Navy, Wilbur attended Boise College and earned his accounting degree, where he also met the first love of his life, Cecilia McNeal. Will and Cecilia soon married and had their first daughter Debbie. Soon after, they relocated to Southern California and daughter No. 2, Sandy, soon followed. Will missed Idaho and soon found his way back. He earned a position at a respectable accounting firm here in Lewiston, moved the family back, and settled into the valley, where the family grew by two when the twins, Mathew and Michelle, were born. Will quickly became a partner of the firm and ultimately made it his own. He spent over 35 years as a CPA, and loved what he did. Will was active in the Downtown Lewiston Association and was a civic leader. He loved contributing to the town he made home.