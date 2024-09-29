Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashback
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
PhotosOctober 3, 2024
Winter spirit in early October
Lights are going up already
Brylee Bell, 4, of Lewiston, helps out wrapping lights around a tree during setup for the Winter Spirit holiday light display Tuesday at Locomotive Park in downtown Lewiston. The lights at the park are usually switched on in mid-November.
Brylee Bell, 4, of Lewiston, helps out wrapping lights around a tree during setup for the Winter Spirit holiday light display Tuesday at Locomotive Park in downtown Lewiston. The lights at the park are usually switched on in mid-November.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Brylee Bell, 4, of Lewiston, helps out wrapping lights around a tree during setup for the Winter Spirit holiday light display Tuesday at Locomotive Park in downtown Lewiston. The lights at the park are usually switched on in mid-November.

Related
Resourceful
PhotosSep. 29
Resourceful
Hidden from view
PhotosSep. 29
Hidden from view
Chili fusion
PhotosSep. 29
Chili fusion
Two on a log
PhotosSep. 29
Two on a log
Painting with fiber
PhotosSep. 28
Painting with fiber
Turkey turbulence
PhotosSep. 28
Turkey turbulence
Wellness for all
PhotosSep. 27
Wellness for all
Busy junction
PhotosSep. 26
Busy junction
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy