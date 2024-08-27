Have you noticed when the salt in the shaker gets low it takes more effort to salt your food. A full shaker pours easily. Whether we have a tall glass shaker or short wooden one, we use it to make our food taste better with a grain of salt (pun intended).

In ancient time, salt was a precious commodity. That’s where the phrase “He’s worth his salt” comes from. The earliest found salt mine was in Hallstatt, Austria, where salt was mined in 5000 BC. Ancient China was among the earliest civilizations in the world with cultivation and trade in mined salt. When people discovered it improved the taste of their food, it could preserve food and it had healing properties, salt developed a trade value high above other commerce items.

We take our salt for granted, but those early extractions from the underground rock were not an easy task. When I visited the salt mine in Hallein, Austria, I gained great admiration for the miners and thankfulness for the salt on my table. This mine was discovered by the Celts in 600 BC. They dug about 300 meters into the mountain with crude, hand-carved sticks edged with some kind of metal. Rocks were brought outside. Miners separated the salt from the rock by pounding them by hand. What a difficult life it must have been. The miners lived in dirty caves, the work was strenuous and weather conditions were extreme. I can’t imagine what it was like to live through Alpine winters. As more metals were discovered and mechanisms were invented, the lives of the Salzburg (Salt town) citizens became more tolerable.

Our guide gave us white pants with a padded seat, a white coat with a hood and white footies for covering our shoes. This was traditional miner clothing protecting both miner and salt.

Red and white salt veins ran along the tunnel walls and everywhere you touched was salt. It made you want to stop and lick the rock walls. There was a musty, clean smell that reminded me of the dirt cellar under our house when I was a kid.

In later years, a large underground lake was used to soak the salt out of the rocks. Then the water was pumped to an outside building, where it sat evaporating and leaving behind the salt. Pretty clever.