Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
StoriesMarch 15, 2025

Woman dies in crash near Plummer

PLUMMER — A 45-year-old woman from Omak, Wash., died in a single-vehicle rollover crash southwest of Plummer in Benewah County on Thursday night, according to the Idaho State Police.

The woman and another occupant, a 32-year-old woman from Plummer, were traveling west on Lovell Valley Road in a 2018 Toyota Highlander, according to an ISP news release.

At about 11 p.m., the vehicle drove off the roadway, crashed into a ditch, rolled and came to a rest in a treed area. When first responders arrived, they found the woman from Omak dead, according to the news release.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The woman from Plummer managed to contact a local resident, who then called emergency services. The woman was transported to a local hospital by air ambulance for treatment, according to the news release.

Neither occupants of the vehicles were wearing seat belts. The road was closed for about three house while responders worked on the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

Related
StoriesMar. 15
Foster care reform arm looking at a murky fate
StoriesMar. 15
Steptoe Butte State Park closed by flooding, could be sideli...
StoriesMar. 1
Charges dropped against Pullman man
StoriesFeb. 26
Clarkston man arrested in sting operation pleads not guilty
Related
Ten killed in New Orleans vehicle assault
StoriesJan. 1
Ten killed in New Orleans vehicle assault
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Former clerk who stole thousands from Bovill, Lapwai sentenced to prison
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy