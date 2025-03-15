Woman dies in crash near Plummer

PLUMMER — A 45-year-old woman from Omak, Wash., died in a single-vehicle rollover crash southwest of Plummer in Benewah County on Thursday night, according to the Idaho State Police.
The woman and another occupant, a 32-year-old woman from Plummer, were traveling west on Lovell Valley Road in a 2018 Toyota Highlander, according to an ISP news release.
At about 11 p.m., the vehicle drove off the roadway, crashed into a ditch, rolled and came to a rest in a treed area. When first responders arrived, they found the woman from Omak dead, according to the news release.
The woman from Plummer managed to contact a local resident, who then called emergency services. The woman was transported to a local hospital by air ambulance for treatment, according to the news release.
Neither occupants of the vehicles were wearing seat belts. The road was closed for about three house while responders worked on the scene.
This incident remains under investigation.