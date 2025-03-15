Woman dies in crash near Plummer

PLUMMER — A 45-year-old woman from Omak, Wash., died in a single-vehicle rollover crash southwest of Plummer in Benewah County on Thursday night, according to the Idaho State Police.

The woman and another occupant, a 32-year-old woman from Plummer, were traveling west on Lovell Valley Road in a 2018 Toyota Highlander, according to an ISP news release.

At about 11 p.m., the vehicle drove off the roadway, crashed into a ditch, rolled and came to a rest in a treed area. When first responders arrived, they found the woman from Omak dead, according to the news release.