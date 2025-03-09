Sections
Local NewsMarch 9, 2025

Woman dies after being struck by rock while hiking in Nez Perce County

Accident happened Saturday near Reubens

A woman was killed by a falling rock while hiking Saturday near Reubens about 4 miles east of U.S. Highway 95, according to the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office.

The hiker, 40, was struck in the head by the rock and died on the trail despite efforts from fellow hikers, according to a news release distributed Sunday.

Deputies from Nez Perce and Lewis counties responded to the emergency just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, along with Lewiston medics and air ambulance services.

The women's name wasn't immediately released.

