StoriesOctober 12, 2024

Woman saysshe’s guiltyof smuggling 29 turtles

Associated Press
FILE - A male Eastern Box Turtle moves across a path at Wildwood Lake Sanctuary in Harrisburg, Pa., May, 2, 2009. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
FILE - A male Eastern Box Turtle moves across a path at Wildwood Lake Sanctuary in Harrisburg, Pa., May, 2, 2009. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)AP Carolyn Kaster

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A woman from China pleaded guilty on Friday to attempting to smuggle 29 eastern box turtles, a protected species, across a Vermont lake into Canada by kayak.

Wan Yee Ng, 41, was arrested on the morning of June 28 at an Airbnb in Canaan, Vt., as she was about to get into an inflatable kayak with a duffle bag on Lake Wallace, according to a Border Patrol agent’s affidavit filed in federal court.

Agents had been notified by Royal Canadian Mounted Police that two other people, including a man who was believed to be her husband, had started to paddle an inflatable watercraft from the Canadian side of the lake toward the United States, according to court documents.

The agents searched her heavy duffle bag and found 29 live eastern box turtles individually wrapped in socks, the affidavit states. Eastern box turtles are known to be sold on the Chinese black market for $1,000 each, the affidavit stated.

Her cellphone was seized, and a search by law enforcement found communications showing that she tried to smuggle the turtles into Canada so that they could eventually be sold for a profit in Hong Kong, according to the plea agreement. Ng, from Hong Kong, was living in Canada.

She pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of unlawfully attempting to export and send 29 eastern box turtles out of the United States, contrary to law. VTDigger first reported on the plea deal.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in December and faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

