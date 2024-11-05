Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 5, 2024

UPDATE AT 1:08 P.M.: WSU police: Reported sexual assault on campus didn't happen

Police make announcement in Tuesday news release

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

UPDATE AT 1:08 P.M.:

In an updated news release, WSU Chief of Police Gary Jenkins said an "Investigation further revealed that reports of a serial rapist in the area are unfounded. There have been no other similar recent reports of assaults and/or rapes at WSU, Univ of Idaho, Pullman, or Moscow."

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

ORIGINAL POST:

PULLMAN --- The possible sexual assault on Washington State University’s campus two weeks ago didn’t happen, according to campus police.

WSU police announced in a news release Tuesday an investigation revealed no assault occurred on the evening of Oct. 21 in the parking lot south of Beasley Coliseum.

Assistant Chief Dawn Daniels said she couldn’t release any additional information, but said officers are continuing to work with the reporting party and collecting any additional details on the matter.

A female WSU student informed police on Oct. 27 she was reportedly assaulted a week prior. She told officers she had been grabbed from behind, choked and believed to be sexually assaulted while unconscious.

The department increased law enforcement presence and patrols on campus after being made aware of the incident.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsNov. 5
City takes 26 cows in Lewiston Orchards after allegations of...
Local NewsNov. 5
ELECTION DAY: Polls open in Nez Perce County (WITH VIDEO)
Local NewsNov. 5
Happenings
Local NewsNov. 5
Whitman County Superior Court operations affected by Washing...
Related
Wolves declared a nuisance in Asotin County
Local NewsNov. 5
Wolves declared a nuisance in Asotin County
Idaho’s Summer Food Service Program feeds record number of children
Local NewsNov. 5
Idaho’s Summer Food Service Program feeds record number of children
Colfax motorcycle chase suspect receives high bail
Local NewsNov. 5
Colfax motorcycle chase suspect receives high bail
Voting in region starts strong
Local NewsNov. 5
Voting in region starts strong
Future of United flights remains uncertain
Local NewsNov. 5
Future of United flights remains uncertain
WSU fraternity member arrested for alleged participation in College Hill assault
Local NewsNov. 5
WSU fraternity member arrested for alleged participation in College Hill assault
Independent candidate for Idaho 6A House seat gives endorsement to Carter-Goodheart
Local NewsNov. 5
Independent candidate for Idaho 6A House seat gives endorsement to Carter-Goodheart
Corps, state to partner in dam studies
Local NewsNov. 5
Corps, state to partner in dam studies
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy