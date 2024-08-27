‘Yew’ are not wrong about what’s safe to eat in the forest

A couple weeks back, this column featured information about certain seasonal plants that can be toxic to pets. A regular, local reader with some remarkable credentials wrote in to offer her knowledge on how to fine tune the piece.

To begin, know that I really appreciate any criticism here or anywhere, so long it is constructive and accurate. All such things done in good faith benefit us both, columnist and the audience of readers. To this I tip my hat to Monique Slipher, a professional arborist and horticulturist for some 40 years.

Slipher is also curator of the Charles Gardner Shaw Mycological Herbarium in Washington State University’s Department of Plant Pathology. She oversees a vault of more than 76,000 fungal specimens kept for a variety of important reasons in health, agriculture, education and our environment.

Lest ye think I have slipped a cog and this pet column is now something else, you’re mistaken. You see, fungi are in some respects more like animals than they are plants. As a group, the fungi include molds, mushrooms and yeasts. To receive an email of respectful criticism like that from Slipher is an honor.

In fact, animal and disease specialists monitor the fungi as they are one of the only such organisms that can and do evolve to produce disease in mammals. Plant fungi can infect humans and animals by inhalation, ingestion or direct contact with certain plant materials. Most, but not all, such infections are rare. They most likely infect those with weakened or incomplete immune systems.

It also bears repeating here that those of us older than 65 have a naturally weakened immune system. In 2023, a man in India was the first human to contract an infection from silver leaf fungus that normally only infects trees. His symptoms included difficulty swallowing, hoarseness, cough, lack of appetite, fatigue and recurrent throat inflammation. It is believed he was immunocompromised.