There will be 20 high school juniors competing for the title of Distinguished Young Women of the Lewis Clark Valley 2024 during a program beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lewiston High School auditorium, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way. Doors open at 5 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Stronger.”
Tickets are $10 per person and may be purchased at the door via cash, check or Venmo.
Participants are: Lauren Martin, daughter of Jay and Misty Martin of Lewiston; Ella Bruck, daughter of Janell and Jesse Bruck of Lewiston; Aubrey Woods, daughter of Rick and Tina Woods of Lewiston; Kaylynn Osburn, daughter of Sherri Osburn of Lewiston; Kate Pernsteiner, daughter of John and Tina Pernsteiner of Lewiston; Olivia Bren, daughter of Stephanie and Aaron Bren of Lewiston; Maggie Carr, daughter of Jeremy and Roberta Carr of Clarkston; Gracie Wessels, daughter of Holli and Shane Wessels of Clarkston; Kaylee Eller, daughter of Molly Eller and Cory Eller, and Lisa Green and Miah Green, all of Clarkston; Lauryn Higgins, daughter of Robyn and Ryan Higgins of Clarkston; Hannah Pfnister, daughter of David and Carissa Pfnister of Clarkston; Meghann Funke, daughter of Dale and Shannon Funke of Clarkston; Sienna Newhouse, daughter of Cara and Ryan Newhouse of Clarkston; Kailee Bachman, daughter of John and Vanessa Bachman of Lewiston; Erika Wicks, daughter of Willie and Karie Wicks of Lewiston; Maya Conklin, daughter of Katie and Tom Conklin of Culdesac; Lynsie Bren, daughter of Stephanie and Aaron Bren of Lewiston; Isabella Pritchett, daughter of Ramie and Grover Pritchett of Lewiston; Addyson Ashe, daughter of Randi Jo and Phil Ashe of Lewiston; and Abigail Rudy, daughter of Bernadette and Nairn Rudy of Lewiston.
