March 12, 2003
The Lewiston School Board has rescinded the district policy that requires second semester ninth-grade students to have earned at least six credits toward graduation before they can enroll in driver education.
During its regular monthly meeting Monday night, the board decided to drop all special district requirements. As long as students are eligible under Idaho code to enroll in the class, they would be accepted in the district’s program, depending on class space availability.
Superintendent Joy Rapp said the discussion at the meeting centered around the various exceptions to the district policy, such as students who had late birthdays and had enrolled in school at a later age than their classmates or students who were old enough, according to Idaho law, to take the class and who maintained good grades.
LAPWAI — Last week’s heavy rains moved some of Lapwai’s Sundown Heights off the hill and made a muddy mess in the streets below.
Crews from S&S Contracting of Lapwai worked last weekend to build another retention pond and lay a pipe under the road of the new housing development, according to Cielo Gibson, executive director to the Nez Perce Tribal Housing Authority.
Gibson said reports of mud slides were greatly exaggerated and any damage was limited to a small amount of mud, which collected on the car pad of a downhill residence. She added that once grass grows on the development’s bare hills, the numerous dry wells and three retention ponds now in place will prevent future erosion.
